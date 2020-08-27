Thursday, August 27, 2020
Lead Story

Fitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

The company also introduced Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables

Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity. (Representative Image). Unsplash

Wearables brand Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure daily stress and comes with a heart rate tracker, ECG and skin temperature sensors.

The company also introduced Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables. All three wearables will be available globally starting late September and will arrive in India in the festive season, according to the company.

Fitbit Sense is priced at Rs 34,999 while the Fitbit Versa will cost Rs 26,499. The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band is priced at Rs 10,999.

“Our new products and services are our most innovative yet, coupling our most advanced sensor technology and algorithms to unlock more information about our bodies and our health so you can be in control,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO, Fitbit.

Fitbit Sense is priced at Rs 34,999 while the Fitbit Versa will cost Rs 26,499. Pinterest

The new EDA sensor on Fitbit Sense measures electrodermal activity responses.

Using the EDA Scan app, place your palm over the face of the device to detect small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin.

“You can do a quick EDA Scan session on device to see your responses, or pair it with guided mindfulness sessions in the Fitbit app to see how your body responds during meditation or relaxation,”

the company said.

At the end of your session, you will see an EDA response graph on-device and in the mobile app to gauge your progress over time and reflect on how you feel emotionally.

Fitbit Premium members will get a detailed breakdown on how the score is calculated, which consists of over 10 biometric inputs, including exertion balance (impact of activity), responsiveness (heart rate, heart rate variability and electrodermal activity from the EDA Scan app), and sleep patterns (sleep quality).

Fitbit Sense has another feature called Active Zone Minutes, which helps users make every minute count during workouts by buzzing their wrist when they enter their personalised target heart rate zones.

In addition, Fitbit Sense also comes with a new skin temperature sensor that can detect early signs of a fever or the start of a new menstrual cycle. Pinterest

It also comes with an ECG app that can help detect heart issues such as atrial fibrillation.

The company claims its new ‘PurePulse 2.0 technology’, which uses the in-built heart rate sensor, is its most advanced heart rate technology yet.

Also Read: This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

In addition, Fitbit Sense also comes with a new skin temperature sensor that can detect early signs of a fever or the start of a new menstrual cycle.

Fitbit Versa 3 comes with in-built GPS, PurePulse 2.0, and a built-in speaker to help you make phone calls while on the move. Versa 3 also comes with support for virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with features such as a heart-rate tracker, a sleep tracker, sedentary reminder, menstrual health tracker, guided breathing sessions and more than 20 exercise modes. (IANS)

