Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Fitness Industry Could Revive Itself With Care, Better Tech
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Fitness Industry Could Revive Itself With Care, Better Tech

Every gym irrespective of its scale needs technology for a safer phased exit from the lockdown

0
fitness industry
As the industry heads towards this new direction, the fitness enthusiasts are sitting on the fence - anxious to return yet nervous. Pixabay

Though India has entered Unlock 3.0, the pause in the fitness industry is likely to last longer. The new normal is here to stay as gyms will not be re-opening to the world as they used to be.

It has become important for the fitness industry to be very careful, maintain proper hygiene, and use technology to avoid any contact that could lead to the transfer of the virus. COVID-19 has created a ‘new normal’ everywhere and the focus has shifted to health and safety like never before.

Follow us on Facebook to get regular updates from us!!

As the industry heads towards this new direction, the fitness enthusiasts are sitting on the fence – anxious to return yet nervous. “Gyms will have to reassure their members that they have taken all the preventive measures to safeguard them from unnecessary exposure. In Unlock 3.0, a contactless gym experience with integrated technology at the core of reopening strategy is the only way forward to reduce the risk of any transmission,” says Amaresh Ojha, Founder & CEO, Gympik.

Fitness industry
While gym owners wait for the official guidelines from the government, many of them have modified their SOPs and trained staff on all Covid proof safety and sanitization plans. IANS

Every gym irrespective of its scale needs technology for a safer phased exit from the lockdown. “We have upgraded our software Traqade by Gympik to offer a contactless all-in-one gym management SaaS solution to our clients. Be it app-based slot booking, contactless member check-ins to touchless payments, and virtual training, we are committed to supporting our fitness partners to bring back members safely- with minimum upheaval and complete peace of mind. We have also recently released an e-book- ‘Gym owner’s playbook to survive the Covid-19 challenge’ to help the gym owners sail through the crisis,” adds Ojha.

While gym owners wait for the official guidelines from the government, many of them have modified their SOPs and trained staff on all Covid proof safety and sanitization plans.

Ankit Sachdeva, Gym Owner, I lift Fitness informed: “We have also limited the length of the training sessions and have put a cap on the number of members that can workout at a time through an app’s slot booking feature so that our members can get back to their workouts safely socially distanced”.

But getting back to the business at this time may seem like starting afresh, feels Arun Chaudhary, Gym Owner, Sweat Fitness. “We support stringent safety standards at the gym. We have put in place a lot of protocols with the help of technology right from slot booking with the App, online payments, and contactless member check-ins instead of biometric to ensure social distancing is maintained and each member gets a healthy workout space.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Some Skincare Tips With Fans

“Things have changed completely for us in Unlock 3. Unlike earlier, members can’t simply walk into the gym.”

Viraj Ramesh Trivedi, Gym Owner, Mickey Mehta’s Gym Borivali conducted by V.R. Fitness, said: “Another major change that we have done to create a safer workout environment for our members is that we have eliminated the biometric access control with a simple touchless QR code-based mobile check-in via our member app.” (IANS)

Previous articleUN Chief Warns, Pandemic Has Lasting Losses on Education
Next articleHere’s How Psyche Can Affect Skin Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

Bhumi Pujan to End 28-year Fast of This Jabalpur Woman

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sandeep Pauranik On August 5, when the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place, a 81-year-old Urmila...
Read more

Dreams of this IPS Officer Come True With Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sandeep Pauranik As preparations gather momentum for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, many...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Al-Rawi Misleading Public on Politics, Religion in Iraq

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Al-Rawi misleading the public on politics and religion in Iraq) The Editor,  Al-Rawi misleading the...
Read more

Snapchat Bringing A New Feature to Take On TikTok

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has started testing a new feature that lets users set their Snaps with music, similar to what Chinese short-video making app...
Read more

The Residents in the Containment Zones Should Not Suffer From Hunger

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali How we wish that all our people were rich and they were able to afford their daily bread! Yes, at least now...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada