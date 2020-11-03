Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Five Budget-Friendly Cities To Host Your Dreamy Wedding

Big fat Indian wedding has now embraced smaller, more intimate weddings

Dreamy wedding
Dreamy Wedding is like a fairy tale. Pinterest

The novel coronavirus pandemic has altered our lives in unimaginable ways; social distancing has become the — new normal and the — big fat Indian wedding has now embraced smaller, more intimate weddings. It definitely seems small is the new big!

Instead of worrying about what it used to be, couples are chasing the silver lining in this new situation. With restrictions on guest lists, many to-be-weds are leveraging this opportunity to make their dream destination wedding come true!

The pandemic has given couples the chance to tie the knot against the backdrop of an exquisite location, either outside the city without worrying about going over the budget.

A destination wedding that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket is no longer just a fantasy. The expert from Weddingz.in shares the five most budget-friendly cities to host one’s small and dreamy wedding.

dreamy wedding
A wedding during the pandemic has changed all the scene and have set new normals. Pixabay

Goa

With its sun-kissed beaches and breathtaking views, Goa makes for the perfect destination for an intimate and fun wedding. Couples can choose to host their wedding ceremony at a stunning beach resort without having to spend exorbitantly. Goa is host to umpteen affordable resorts with private beaches, little old-style Portuguese inns, and budget-friendly homestays. Apart from being easily accessible via road, air, and rail, Goa has a host a lot of restaurants that blend local and continental flavors, and this makes it a perfect destination for a small wedding

Jaipur

Known as India’s Pink City, Jaipur is steeped in royal history and culture. Apart from being a favored tourist hotspot, it is also a viable destination for weddings. Jaipur is home to an array of new-age boutique guest-houses and homestays that are pocket-friendly and ideal for wedding festivities with a limited guest list. At homestays and inns, couples can choose curated cuisine, customized dining setup, and much more. Jaipur is also easily connected to all major Indian cities and towns and hence, makes for a perfect mini wedding destination.

dreamy wedding
Jaipur is a place that provides you with all the decent locations which you can use to plan your dreamy wedding. Pinterest

Pune

Nestled in the lap of the Sahyadri Mountains, Pune makes for an ideal location for a small destination wedding. The city has tons of budget-friendly hotels, farms, resorts, and holiday homes. Also, apart from its proximity to all major cities and towns in and around Mumbai, Pune city has the right mix of old-style Maharashtrian culture and new-age city vibes. The cool and dry weather is another upside for those looking to have outdoor weddings.

Mussoorie

This hill station town in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range is nothing short of a paradise for couples looking to get hitched. Mussoorie provides an array of breathtaking locales and vistas that couples can choose from. The hill town is full of homestays, hotels, and little rustic inns, with local vendors offering reasonable prices for all necessary wedding prep as compared to mainstream cities. This makes for a perfect destination to host a low-budget yet festive dreamy wedding.

Chandigarh

With a host of 3-star hotels and farmhouses, the city blends well for small budget-friendly weddings. Hosting an outdoor farm wedding requires minimal spending on the decor, instead one can add some DIY decor personalized as per the couple’s taste.

An extremely well-connected city- Chandigarh is also home to some of North India’s cuisine and is one of the greenest and cleanest cities in India. Add up all these factors and you have your perfect micro-wedding destination!

The pandemic may have played spoilsport for a lot of the couple’s grand dreamy wedding plans, but on the brighter side, it has given rise to intimate wedding ceremonies that can be celebrated with the closest friends and family. As an added perk, Weddingz.in is also offering jaw-dropping offers that can be availed by couples looking to book wedding related services. (IANS)

