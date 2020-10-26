Monday, October 26, 2020
Five Worst Bowling Figures In IPL 2020
Five Worst Bowling Figures In IPL 2020

Ngidi from CSK conceded 56 runs in his four overs against Rajasthan Royals

List of worst bowlers so far in IPL 2020. Flickr

While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IANS takes a look at the five worst bowling figures in the 46 matches that have been played so far.

Siddharth Kaul (SunRisers Hyderabad)

Kaul conceded 64 runs in his four overs against Mumbai Indians in match number 17 on October 4. Mumbai Indians posted 208/5 in their allotted 20 overs and went on to win the match by 34 runs.

Bowler- sunrisers hyderabad
Siddharth Kaul conceded 64 runs in his four overs against Mumbai Indians. Flickr

Ankit Rajput (Rajasthan Royals)

Ankit conceded 60 runs in his four overs against Mumbai Indians in match number 46 on October 25. He faced the brunt in particular from Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians posted 195/5 in their allotted 20 overs. However, Rajasthan Royals rode on a brilliant unbeaten century from Ben Stokes to go across the line with 10 balls to spare.

Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Steyn, one of the premier bowlers in international cricket, was found wanting as he went for 57 runs in his four overs against Kings XI Punjab in match number six played on September 24. Kings XI posted a monstrous target of 207 riding on a brilliant 132* and then bowled out RCB for 109.

Bowler- RCB
Dale Steyn went for 57 runs in his four overs against Kings XI Punjab. Flickr

Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab)

Jordan went on to concede 56 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals in match number second played on September 20. Capitals posted 157/8 in their stipulated 20 overs and Kings XI also matched the score, taking the match into a Super Over where the Shreyas Iyer-led side emerged victoriously.

Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings)

Ngidi conceded 56 runs in his four overs against Rajasthan Royals in match number four on September 22. Rajasthan posted 216/7 while batting first and then restricted the MS Dhoni-led side at 200/ in their allotted 20 overs, winning the match by 16 runs. (IANS)

