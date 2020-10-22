Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Flipkart Delivered Around 1 Crore Shipments On Big Billion Day Sale
BusinessLead Story

Flipkart Delivered Around 1 Crore Shipments On Big Billion Day Sale

1 crore deliveries, more than 3.5 million deliveries were done through Kirana partners

0
Flipkart- Big billion day sale
Flipkart's Big billion day sale has been a boon to sellers as well as the buyers. Flickr

Flipkart on Wednesday said that it delivered 1 crore shipments in the first five days of its Big Billion Day sale which is a massive 10 times growth compared to the last BBD when only 10 lakh deliveries were made by the e-commerce marketplace in the same period.

The platform witnessed 110 orders placements per second and the momentum was across mobiles, fashion, electronics, BGMH (books, general merchandise, and home), and home furnishing categories.

In cheer for MSMEs, over 66.6 crore visits were recorded during the Big Billion Days, with over 52 percent of these visits coming from tier III cities and beyond.

Out of 1 crore deliveries, more than 3.5 million deliveries were done through Kirana partners in the first five days of TBBD, the company announced.

“The revival in demand and resurgence of consumption is expected to remain even after TBBD, as we continue to uplift the entire ecosystem,” said Nandita Sinha, Vice President – Customer Growth & Engagement, Flipkart.

Flipkart- Big billion day sale
Flipkart has successfully sold 1 crore shipments in 5 days of the sale. Flickr

This year, the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale saw 1.5 times the number of transacting sellers compared to last year, among whom, more than 35 percent witnessed 3 times more sales in comparison to last year.

The number of crorepati sellers went up 1.5 times and the number of lakhpati sellers saw a 1.7 times jump.

ALSO READ: This Dussehra OTT Platforms Have A Lot Of Drama In Store

In the mobile category, the platform recorded two times of growth in customers. The premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2 times, predominantly driven by Apple, Google, and Samsung phones.

The tier III customers drove the sale of large appliances with nearly 50 percent demand coming from the region for this category, the company said. (IANS)

Previous articlePeople Consuming Flavanol Rich Foods Likely To Have Low Blood Pressure
Next articleGoogle To Conduct Summer Internship Online In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Literature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

NewsGram Desk - 0
While reading 'Chuti Nakoch', a story by writer Ashapurna Devi, he suddenly felt grabbed by the jugular. It was tough to ignore the visual...
Read more
India

Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Over three in four organizations in India experienced more than 25 percent more increase in cyber threats or alerts amid the shift to mass...
Read more
Business

Amazon’s ‘IHS’ Programme Helps Local Stores to Expand Business

NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns have had a severe impact on local stores and as the restrictions were lifted, they started getting back...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Literature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
While reading 'Chuti Nakoch', a story by writer Ashapurna Devi, he suddenly felt grabbed by the jugular. It was tough to ignore the visual...
Read more

Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over three in four organizations in India experienced more than 25 percent more increase in cyber threats or alerts amid the shift to mass...
Read more

Amazon’s ‘IHS’ Programme Helps Local Stores to Expand Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns have had a severe impact on local stores and as the restrictions were lifted, they started getting back...
Read more

Google Web Searches Forecast COVID Hotspots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By analyzing Google web searches for keywords related to COVID-19, researchers have said that web-based analytics have demonstrated their value in predicting the spread...
Read more

Lucknow: Third Most Polluted City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The air pollution level in Lucknow has crossed the 300-mark on the Air Quality Index, making it the third most polluted city in the...
Read more

Anil Kapoor: Everyone Has A Weak Point, Mine Is Food

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Anil Kapoor made a confession on social media on Wednesday saying his weak point is food. The actor also shared how he has adopted a...
Read more

Actor Sanjay Dutt Defeated The Cancer Battle Victoriously

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently confirmed that he was fighting cancer, on Wednesday shared a health update saying he has come out victorious in...
Read more

How Should Indo-Caribbean Culture Be Treated By The New Governments In Trinidad, Guyana And Suriname

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Kumar Mahabir In the multi-ethnic countries of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Suriname in the southern Caribbean, newly elected Governments were sworn into...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada