Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Researchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer's Disease by 17%
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Researchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%

Flu vaccine may reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease, says a recent study

0
Flu vaccine may reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease
People who received at least one flu vaccination were 17% less likely to get Alzheimer's disease. Pixabay

People who received at least one flu vaccination were 17 per cent less likely to get Alzheimer’s disease over the course of a lifetime, researchers said.

“Because there are no treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, it is crucial that we find ways to prevent it and delay its onset,” said study researcher Albert Amran from the University of Texas Health Science Centre in the US.

“About 5.8 million people in the US have this disease, so even a small reduction in risk can make a dramatic difference. We began our study by looking for ways we could reduce this risk,” Amran added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The aim of the researchers was to pinpoint potential factors that could reduce Alzheimer’s disease risk. The role was to sort through enormous amounts of de-identified patient data in the Cerner Health Facts database to see whether there are drugs that could be repurposed to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Flu vaccine may reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease
The aim of the researchers was to pinpoint potential factors that could reduce Alzheimer’s disease risk. Pixabay

Once the team identified the flu vaccine as a candidate, they used machine learning to analyse more than 310,000 health records to study the relationship between flu vaccination and Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that more frequent flu vaccination and receiving a vaccination at younger ages were associated with even greater decreases in risk.

“One of our theories of how the flu vaccine may work is that some of the proteins in the flu virus may train the body’s immune response to better protect against Alzheimer’s disease,” Amran said.

Also Read: World Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife

“Providing people with a flu vaccine may be a safe way to introduce those proteins that could help prepare the body to fight off the disease,” he added.

Flu vaccine may reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease
The study found that more frequent flu vaccination and receiving a vaccination at younger ages were associated with even greater decreases in risk. Pixabay

The researchers noted that additional studies in large clinical trials are needed to explore whether the flu shot could serve as a valid public health strategy in the fight against this disease.

“More research is needed to investigate why and how the flu vaccine works in the body to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease,” the authors wrote.

The study was presented at the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference on July 27-31. The conference was held virtually due to Covid-19. (IANS)

Previous articleWorld Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife
Next articleThe Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more
India

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields...
Read more

The Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View

Lead Story Image Gallery - 0
There is no doubt in saying that Muslims are the fastest growing religious group in the world. With the due course of time, Muslims...
Read more

Researchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who received at least one flu vaccination were 17 per cent less likely to get Alzheimer's disease over the course of a lifetime,...
Read more

World Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain The ongoing pandemic has not only affected humans, but also impacted all species on Earth; bringing a stronger focus the inextricablehuman-wildlife connect. According...
Read more

Instagram Offering Money to TikTok Stars to Make Them Use Reels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is reportedly offering financial incentives to some popular TikTok creators in a bid to make them use Reels, a video-music remix feature that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada