Thursday, April 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Researchers: Flushing Public Restrooms Moves COVID Infection 5 Feet Up In Air
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Researchers: Flushing Public Restrooms Moves COVID Infection 5 Feet Up In Air

When the toilet was flushed with the lid closed, researchers found that there were fewer droplets in the air

0
Flushing
For 20 seconds or longer after starting the flush, droplets were observed at heights of up to 5 feet. Pixabay

Respiratory droplets are the most prominent source of transmission for Covid-19. However, flushing a toilet can generate large quantities of microbe-containing aerosols depending on the design, water pressure, or flushing power of the toilet at public restrooms, an Indian-origin researchers-led study has warned.

Public restrooms are especially caused for concern for transmitting Covid-19 because they are relatively confined, experience heavy foot traffic, and may not have adequate ventilation.

According to researchers, a variety of pathogens are usually found in stagnant water as well as in urine, feces, and vomit.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“After about three hours of tests involving more than 100 flushes, we found a substantial increase in the measured aerosol levels in the ambient environment with the total number of droplets generated in each flushing test ranging up to the tens of thousands,” said Siddhartha Verma, co-author and an Assistant Professor in Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering in the US.

Flushing
The majority of public toilets lack toilet seat lids and urinals are not covered. Pixabay

The droplets were detected at heights of up to 5 feet for 20 seconds or longer after initiating the flush.

Researchers detected a smaller number of droplets in the air when the toilet was flushed with a closed lid, although not by much, suggesting that aerosolized droplets escaped through small gaps between the cover and the seat.

“Both the toilet and urinal generated large quantities of droplets smaller than 3 micrometers in size, posing a significant transmission risk if they contain infectious microorganisms. Due to their small size, these droplets can remain suspended for a long time,” Verma said.

When dispersed widely through aerosolization, these pathogens can cause Ebola, norovirus that results in violent food poisoning, as well as Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2, according to a team of scientists from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering.

The team once again put the physics of fluids to the test to investigate droplets generated from flushing a toilet and a urinal in a public restroom under normal ventilation conditions.

Flushing
In stagnant water, as well as urine, faeces, and vomit, a variety of pathogens can be found. Pixabay

To measure the droplets, they used a particle counter placed at various heights of the toilet and urinal to capture the size and number of droplets generated upon flushing.

Results of the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, demonstrate how public restrooms could serve as hotbeds for airborne disease transmission, especially if they do not have adequate ventilation or if toilets do not have a lid or cover.

ALSO READ: New All-In-One Covid-19 Test Developed In Saudi Arabia

Most public restrooms often are not equipped with toilet seat lids and urinals are not covered.

There was a 69.5 percent increase in measured levels for particles sized 0.3 to 0.5 micrometers, a 209 percent increase for particles sized 0.5 to 1 micrometer, and a 50 percent increase for particles sized 1 to 3 micrometers.

“The study suggests that incorporation of adequate ventilation in the design and operation of public spaces would help prevent aerosol accumulation in high occupancy areas such as public restrooms,” said Manhar Dhanak, chair of FAU’s Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, and professor and director of SeaTech. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleStudy Claims That Lord Hanuman Was Born In Tirumala
Next articleRadiant Cooling Likely To Replace ACs, Cut Covid Risk

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more
India

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more
Health & Fitness

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produced Oxygen On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New feat to the credit of Perseverance: the NASA rover transformed carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere into oxygen, a first on another planet, the...
Read more

World Earth Day: Celebrate Sustainable Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Each year 22nd April or Earth Day as we know it brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and takes...
Read more

UN: World Is In Danger Of Losing Benefits The Ocean Provides

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is at risk of losing many of the benefits the ocean provides, warns the latest UN assessment on the state of the...
Read more

Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It comes as no surprise the sudden surge in COVID cases has stopped many lot sectors in their tracks. The restaurant business is one...
Read more

Dates, Ramzan’s Favourite Fruit, Are Both Nutritious And Healthy!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Ramzan and one is immediately reminded of dates. Yes, that sumptuous fruit with which the faithful break their fast during the Iftar (breaking...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada