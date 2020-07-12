“Focus” is the Key to Success in Life: Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says “focus” is the key to success in life.

Sharing an Instagram picture where he looks bright in a colourful shirt, Diljit wrote: “#Focussed. You will Face Many Distractions in Your Life But Always Stay Focused. You Only Live Once So Parwah Ni Karni Kisey Di… HARD-WORK is the Key to Success… BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY.”

He recently shared a video of himself dancing on the number “Ladka deewana lage” from Govinda’s 1998 hit “Dulhe Raja”.

Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, “Good Newwz” that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up. (IANS)