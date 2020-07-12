Sunday, July 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment "Focus" is the Key to Success in Life: Diljit Dosanjh
EntertainmentLead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

“Focus” is the Key to Success in Life: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh shares key to success in life

0
Diljit Dosanjh shares key to success in life
Diljit Dosanjh shared an Instagram picture, speaking about the key to Success in Life. Wikimedia Commons

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says “focus” is the key to success in life.

Sharing an Instagram picture where he looks bright in a colourful shirt, Diljit wrote: “#Focussed. You will Face Many Distractions in Your Life But Always Stay Focused. You Only Live Once So Parwah Ni Karni Kisey Di… HARD-WORK is the Key to Success… BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

He recently shared a video of himself dancing on the number “Ladka deewana lage” from Govinda’s 1998 hit “Dulhe Raja”.

Diljit Dosanjh shares key to success in life
Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, “Good Newwz” that also stars Kiara Advani.  Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: This Day, That Year: Hima Das Won 400m Gold Under-20 World Championship

Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, “Good Newwz” that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up. (IANS)

Previous articleThis Day, That Year: Hima Das Won 400m Gold Under-20 World Championship
Next article‘Coronavirus Particles Can Remain Infectious in Air for Over an Hour’

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more
Lead Story

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Who wouldn't like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance? Follow NewsGram on Facebook to...
Read more

Google Translate Helps Disseminate Covid-19 info

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google AI and ML translation services are helping health officials communicate with people in languages they understand to disseminate the Covid-19 information, and it...
Read more

Walmart to Unveil Subscription Service Like Amazon Prime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The retail giant Walmart is reportedly planning to unveil a new subscription service called Walmart+ that will offer similar benefits to Amazon Prime. The company...
Read more

Pradhan Appeals to Indian Students Abroad to Come Back, Innovate India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government pushes for a self-reliant India -- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' -- Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to the...
Read more

COVID-19: 77% Businesses Face Drop in Revenue

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 77 per cent business organisations have witnessed a drop in their revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada