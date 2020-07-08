Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

Form good food habits for a better sleep cycle

0
food & sleep relation
Keep away from high sugar-containing beverages, caffeinated beverages, and junk food, especially in late evening hours. Pixabay

There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary patterns. High intake of confectionary and noodles was associated with poor sleep quality, whereas a high intake of fish and vegetables was associated with good sleep quality.

Pariksha Rao, Chief Nutrition Officer, and Co-Founder Lil’ Goodness and SCOOL Meal points out the importance of food quality and its impact of sleep, as evidenced by global Pittsburg Sleep Quality Index score.

Follow us on Instagram for new updates from us!!

Junk food contains high amounts of refined or simple carbohydrates which have a detrimental impact when compared to the total quantity of carbohydrates. Frequent consumption of energy drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with poor sleep quality. Other eating patterns like skipping breakfast and eating irregularly were strongly associated with poor sleep quality, she adds.

Rao lists down some food items that can improve sleep quality:

Protein-rich foods with some carbohydrate

An amino acid called tryptophan plays a vital role in sleep quality. On the other hand, carbohydrates make tryptophan more available to the brain, and that is why carbohydrate-heavy meals make us feel drowsy. Protein-rich foods like milk and milk products, nuts, etc. are the building blocks of tryptophan. So, the best bedtime snack is one that contains both a carbohydrate and protein, such as oats with milk, peanut butter on whole-wheat toast, or cheese and vegetable crackers.

Food that improves sleep
Good hydration is a must throughout the day to catch a goodnight’s sleep. Pixabay

Omega-3 fatty acid-rich food

Low levels of omega-3 fatty acids can lead to sleep problems in children. Salmon or other fatty fish are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids and can be a great dinner. Other rich sources of omega 3 are eggs, poultry, walnuts, chia seeds, broad beans, cauliflower greens, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, wild rice, berries, plant oils such as flax oil, soybean oil, and canola oil or fortified foods such as yogurt, milk, and soy beverages.

Other Foods That May Promote Sleep

Several other foods have sleep-promoting properties, like:

Bananas: They contain tryptophan and are a good source of magnesium. Both of these properties may help you get a good night’s sleep.

Oatmeal: Similar to rice, oatmeal is high in carbs and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. Additionally, oats are a known source of melatonin.

Cottage cheese: Contains a significant amount of casein- a milk protein that is well known to sustain overnight muscle repair and growth when consumed before bed.

Food that improves sleep
Dark chocolates also contain serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and helps you catch up with some valuable sleep. Pixabay

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolates also contain serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and helps you catch up with some valuable sleep. Unfortunately, many children don’t have a taste for dark chocolate as it is low in sugar and has a little bitter taste. If one can build that taste, can be a perfect post-dinner dessert. Don’t forget to motivate them to brush before bedtime in that case.

Also Read: Smartphones not a Barrier to Parenting: Research

Cherries: They contain melatonin, a hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. Eating 10-12 cherries a day could help you catch some good sleep.

On the other hand try and keep your children away from high sugar-containing beverages, caffeinated beverages, and junk food, especially in late evening hours. Good hydration is a must throughout the day. Avoid a lot of liquid intake after dinner to prevent frequent visits to the bathroom at night, that can disrupt the sleep. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity
Next article‘HotShots’, TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna

RELATED ARTICLES

India

‘HotShots’, TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna

NewsGram Desk - 0
Joining the short-video making app race, music streaming service Gaana on Wednesday launched HotShots - a platform to create and share short viral videos...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid news that the US has bought up virtually the entire global supply of remdesivir, a new study outlines how the drug could save...
Read more
India

Instagram brings TikTok-like Feature to India

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘HotShots’, TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Joining the short-video making app race, music streaming service Gaana on Wednesday launched HotShots - a platform to create and share short viral videos...
Read more

Foods that will Help Improve Your Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a strong correlation between sleep quality and dietary patterns. High intake of confectionary and noodles was associated with poor sleep quality, whereas...
Read more

Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid news that the US has bought up virtually the entire global supply of remdesivir, a new study outlines how the drug could save...
Read more

Instagram brings TikTok-like Feature to India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the...
Read more

Smartphones not a Barrier to Parenting: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents may worry that spending time on their smartphones has a negative impact on their relationships with their children, however, a new study found...
Read more

Meditation Increases Immunity, says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heartfulness meditation improves immunity against infections and cancer and is an effective adjunct in the treatment of several autoimmune disorders, a study said. In the...
Read more

Here Are Some Precautions to Take While Dining Out Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimize the chances you'll be exposed to the virus. Ordering...
Read more

High BP Medications May Also Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that medications commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure may also reduce patients' colorectal cancer risk. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE-i)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada