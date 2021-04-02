Friday, April 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger
Lead StoryWorld

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

The government assures Kenyans that the situation is firmly under control and that there should be no cause to panic

0
risk of hunger
The food security situation is likely to worsen. Pixabay

More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus Oguna, the spokesperson for the government of Kenya, told a media briefing in Nairobi that the country is committed to ensuring that no Kenyan dies from lack of food as a result of the looming drought, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“The government assures Kenyans that the situation is firmly under control and that there should be no cause to panic. As a country, we have enough food stocks to support the population,” Oguna said. “The national government in collaboration with county governments of the affected counties has initiated interventions, which includes close monitoring of areas that may be threatened for an immediate response.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

He noted that the provisional budget being considered for the provision of relief for drought victims is 2.28 billion shillings (about $21 million). He added that some parts of the country including Marsabit, Tana River, Isiolo, and Turkana are already experiencing drought stress. The Kenyan official urged farmers in areas expected to receive good rainfall to take advantage of the rains and plant the correct crop variety for their zones as advised by agricultural extension officers.

ALSO READ: The Residents in the Containment Zones Should Not Suffer From Hunger

Oguna noted that the overall food security in the country is good but because of the poor performance of the short rains in the months of October-December 2020, the national food and nutrition security was marginally compromised.

He said that with the performance of the 2021 long-rains season forecasted to be poor, the food security and risk of hunger situation is likely to worsen and the number of those in need of humanitarian support likely to increase towards August. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReport: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines
Next articleCarpet Making In India Has Evolved Since Its Inception

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Why Eating Potato Chips, Chocolates May Harm Your Kidneys

NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to binge on potato chips, bread, bakery products, and chocolate? Then beware, as a new rodent-based study revealed that eating processed foods can...
Read more
Lead Story

IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

NewsGram Desk - 0
The scientists of IIT-BHU have developed a system to extract toxic substances from water by using ash made from teak and neem wood. This...
Read more
Business

Study: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
The fourth edition of a pan-India sleep study by Wakefit. co ranks Delhi-NCR as the top among those fearing insomnia across India. In Gurugram,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Eating Potato Chips, Chocolates May Harm Your Kidneys

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to binge on potato chips, bread, bakery products, and chocolate? Then beware, as a new rodent-based study revealed that eating processed foods can...
Read more

IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The scientists of IIT-BHU have developed a system to extract toxic substances from water by using ash made from teak and neem wood. This...
Read more

Study: 80% Delhi-NCR Residents Feel Sleepy During Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The fourth edition of a pan-India sleep study by Wakefit. co ranks Delhi-NCR as the top among those fearing insomnia across India. In Gurugram,...
Read more

Carpet Making In India Has Evolved Since Its Inception

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Carpet making is an ancient craft that was introduced in the 16th century during the reign of the Mughal Emperor, Akbar. The weavers that...
Read more

Food Insecurity: More Than 1.4 Million Kenyans Are At Risk Of Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 1.4 million Kenyans are at risk of hunger, starvation and potentially face acute food insecurity, a government official warned on Thursday. Cyrus...
Read more

Report: 6 in 10 Workers Concerned About Their Job Loss Due To Machines

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Close to 40 percent of workers worldwide think their job could disappear in five years, six in 10 are worried that machines would take...
Read more

Specially Formulated Nutrition To Improve Quality Of Life In HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Malnutrition and HIV/AIDs are known to complement each other. Malnutrition compromises the immune system and reduces the capacity of the body to fight HIV...
Read more

Practicing Mindfulness In Daily Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Jaya Choudhary The other day I was driving to work and had a moment of thought where I felt my presence and realized I am...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada