A taste of India in the Emmys Gift Bag, 2022

The 74th Emmy Awards commemorate the finest in American prime-time television programming. Following the highly desired 2022 Oscar goodie bag, global wellness brand VAHDAM India has made its way into the official Emmy Awards Gift Bag for 2022. It includes dramas, comedy, reality shows, short-form programming, and more.

The 'Herbal Tea Sampler' from the brand, which is a sun-kissed assortment of 60 certified organic, nutritious herbal tea infusions in pyramid tea bags with ingredients for an exceptional wellness experience, will be included in the Emmy gift bag.

The beautiful and environmentally friendly 'Rover Bottle' was included in the Oscar Goody Bag on March 28, 2022. They are also known as the fabled 'Everyone Wins' Nominee Gift Bags, and they are the most talked-about promotional items in history.

"We're honored to be a part of the prestigious 2022 Emmy gift bag. Our vision continues to take the best of India to the world under a home-grown brand and it is a matter of great honor to have gotten this opportunity and spot with a host of other global brands," says Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India

"We are thrilled to introduce brands such as VAHDAM India to the celebrities at the Emmy Awards as we enjoy watching them discover new products that could soon become parts of their daily lives. I envision the stars sipping each flavor in their sampler collection revealing new variants of herbs and spices," said Karen Wood, Founder, Backstage Creations.

The Emmy Award Gifting Suite for this year features opulent resort getaways from Four Seasons Nevis, RiverView Ranch in Montana, and Museum Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey, as well as designer skin care, jewelry, candies, and books. (KB/IANS)

