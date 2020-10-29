Thursday, October 29, 2020
Foods that Reduce the Risks of Breast Cancer

Some superfoods to add to one's diet to reduce the risk of breast cancer

Breast Cancer Foods
Blueberries can reduce the growth of breast cancer tumors by causing cancerous cells to self-destruct, a process called apoptosis. Unsplash

A healthy lifestyle which includes exercise and a nutrient-dense diet may help reduce the risk of cancer. Foods that are rich in antioxidants and fiber have been found to regulate estrogen and inhibit cancer cell formation. Small changes to a routine can help reduce the risk of breast cancer. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert lists down some superfoods to add to one’s diet to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and phytosterols which help regulate estrogen levels and slow the growth of breast cancer cells. Walnuts have been known to help fight inflammation which in itself is beneficial in avoiding heart disease and a host of other chronic conditions, but it is also linked to cancer.

Blueberries

Research suggests, that blueberries can reduce the growth of breast cancer tumors by causing cancerous cells to self-destruct, a process called apoptosis. Frozen wild blueberries are just as antioxidant and nutrient-packed as fresh. One can consume blueberries with smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt.

Sweet Potatoes

The sweet potato can inhibit proliferation and can regulate cell growth, defend and repair them. Studies have shown that women who eat sweet potatoes on a regular basis are at a 17 percent lower risk of developing breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Foods
Garlic gets its cancer-busting properties from allicin, a component of garlic that’s been shown to inhibit the division of cancer cells. Unsplash

Flaxseeds

Flaxseed has all kinds of amazing health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. Flaxseed is the richest source of lignans, a type of antioxidant. Dietary flaxseed has the potential to reduce tumor growth in patients with breast cancer. One can add flaxseeds to smoothies, yogurt parfaits, or mix in the morning oatmeal.

Garlic

Garlic gets its cancer-busting properties from allicin, a component of garlic that’s been shown to inhibit the division of cancer cells. Other cancer risks also found to lower the lung, stomach, and prostate, possibly due to the flavonols present in the garlic. Eating garlic raw can maximize the anti-cancer effects.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants with immense health benefits. One of these benefits includes having anti-breast cancer properties.

Decreasing the number of fatty foods in the diet and replacing them with whole foods will reduce the risk and have been shown to improve the survival rate of breast cancer patients. While no single food is guaranteed to keep oneself cancer-free, changing the diet to include more of these superfoods that can help fight breast cancer would prove beneficial. (IANS)

