Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Foot Hygiene: A Must This Summer!
Life StyleBeauty TipsHealth & FitnessLead Story

Foot Hygiene: A Must This Summer!

As with any part of your body, healthy feet start with good hygiene

0
Feet Hygiene
Feet are the foundation of your body, which means keeping your feet healthy can help keep you healthy. Pixabay

While we focus on washing our hands at regular intervals, lets not forget that it’s important to maintain feet hygiene as well. As we continue to juggle work from and for home, your feet bear the brunt as many have either settled to wear slippers or go about our business are foot.

FOLLOW NEWSGRAM ON TWITTER TO GET CURRENT NEWS FROM ALL AROUND THE GLOBE!

However, not taking proper care of your feet can be detrimental to overall health, as they are the structural foundation of our body. Practicing good foot hygiene is essential in ensuring your overall wellbeing.

Feet Hygiene
Your feet touch the ground whenever you’re standing, walking or running, and they are extensions of the legs, which help move you. Pixabay

Matteo Lambert, an expert from Bata India Limited, shares with us some easy but effective tips to help you do just that:

Wear shoes that fit
Overall health and hygiene of your feet is directly related to the footwear you’ve been wearing. While the design should appeal to your fashion sensibilities, it is equally important to ensure the shoe fits you perfectly. Wearing the wrong size can lead to various issues. Be sure to pick shoes crafted with a good-quality insole to prevent your feet from sweating and oozing bad odor.

Avoid sharing footwear
People don’t think twice before borrowing or lending shoes. However, sharing shoes can actually lead to fungal infections. Be very particular about your shoes and refrain from sharing shoes, it is especially paramount in COVID times.

Wash your footwear at regular intervals
Invest in footwear that can be easily washed and sanitized. Be sure to always wash and sanitize your footwear at regular intervals in order to get rid of bacteria and germs.

Feet Hygiene
To avoid sweating wear breathable shoes. Pixabay

Wear shoes that allow your feet to breathe
In order to keep your feet dry during the monsoon, stick to wearing leather shoes when you go outside. Leather shoes allow better air circulation. However, if you are prone to excessive sweating, wear shoes made out of mesh fabric.

 

Be particular about socks
It is important to wear socks with shoes to prevent them from direct cuts and blisters. Wear socks that are made with rich-quality cotton that will allow your feet to breathe and remain cool.

Feet Hygiene
Socks help to keep our feet dry. Pixabay

Prevent your feet from extreme conditions
Extreme weather conditions can be harmful for your feet. It is recommended to always keep your feet snug by wearing socks to protect them from cold weather, but make sure the socks are not too tight. Also, don’t skimp on applying sunscreen on your feet when you step out in the sun.

Also Read: Demand of Hygiene Products and Staples Rise Amid Lockdown

And finally, don’t forget the basics!
Cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing is The Holy Grail of maintaining good foot hygiene. Wash your feet thoroughly with a mild cleanser to prevent the formation of bacterial and bad odor. Follow it up with gently rubbing pumice stone while your feet are still wet to rid your feet of the dead cells. Make sure your feet are completely dry and then finish off your routine with a generous application of moisturizer. (IANS)

Previous article88% Indian Workers Prefer Working From Home: Survey
Next articleMigraine – The Killer Of All Headaches

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more
India

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields...
Read more

The Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View

Lead Story Image Gallery - 0
There is no doubt in saying that Muslims are the fastest growing religious group in the world. With the due course of time, Muslims...
Read more

Researchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who received at least one flu vaccination were 17 per cent less likely to get Alzheimer's disease over the course of a lifetime,...
Read more

World Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain The ongoing pandemic has not only affected humans, but also impacted all species on Earth; bringing a stronger focus the inextricablehuman-wildlife connect. According...
Read more

Instagram Offering Money to TikTok Stars to Make Them Use Reels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is reportedly offering financial incentives to some popular TikTok creators in a bid to make them use Reels, a video-music remix feature that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada