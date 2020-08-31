Monday, August 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Fortnite: A Gold Mine For Hackers
EntertainmentLead StoryScience & Technology

Fortnite: A Gold Mine For Hackers

Fortnite game hackers earning over Rs 8.7 crore a year

0
Fortnite
One of the major factors that has made Fortnite Battle Royale so successful is that it's free to play, says Polygon. Players don't need to splash any cash to battle against their friends. Another attraction is that the game is cross platform, meaning that Xbox and PlayStation players can compete against one another. Unsplash

The popular mobile game Fortnite, currently in a legal battle between its developer Epic Games and Apple, is a gold mine for hackers as cyber criminals are selling stolen accounts and in-game ‘skins’ for roughly $1.2 million (about Rs 8.7 crore) per year.

The hackers first collect few thousand stolen Fortnite accounts together and auction in private Telegram channels selling from anywhere between $10,000 and $40,000 per log.

“The black market for the buying and selling of stolen Fortnite accounts is among the most expansive, and also the most lucrative,” according to a new report from Night Lion Security, a cyber security consulting and investigation firm.

The lower-end sellers of hacked Fortnite accounts earn an average of $5,000 per month, or $60,000 per year, yielding an overall average of $40,000 per month, or $480,000 per seller/per year in stolen account sales. Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island.

Fortnite
Fortnite is the most streamed (and watched) game on Twitch. Unsplash

The popular game has amassed a huge following of over 350 million players, and is available on multiple platforms.

Checking for valid Fortnite accounts can be as easy as loading a list of email/password combinations into the right software.

DonJuji, a well-known and respected cracker in underground hacking circles, said that high-end Fortnite cracking tools can average between 15 and 25 thousand checks per minute, or roughly 500 account checks per second.

Epic Games makes efforts to stop these mass account checks by limiting the number of logins per IP address.

“Hackers circumvent this restriction by using expensive proxy rotation services like Luminati or OxyLabs, which provide a new IP address with each request,” the report said.

The value of a hacked Fortnite account comes from the character’s in-game ï¿½skin’.

“This single digital costume is what makes these accounts so valuable, and is at the core of the entire underground Fortnite market”.

Fortnite
In its first three weeks in the Apple App Store Fortnite on iOS made over $15 million. Unsplash

According to several successful crackers, checking for ï¿½skins’ on Epic Games logins will yield an average success rate of 10-15 per cent. Assuming a batch of 20,000 checked accounts, a seller will end up with approximately 2,000 ‘skins’. These ‘skins’ are then packaged and sold as a single “Log”.

According to the report that also involved help from threat intelligence platform Data Viper, hacking groups like Gnostic Players and Shiny Hunters account for a vast majority of breaches involving stolen user data, and are indirectly responsible for fueling an entire criminal economy of stolen accounts.

Roblox, Runescape and Minecraft are three games that appear even more profitable.

“Adding a variation of +33 per cent, or 186 million per game, brings the total gross profits to $700 million per year for just four video games,: the findings showed.

Also Read: Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak

An additional 30 per cent revenue or $300 million per year can be generated by tallying the black-market sales for every other video game in existence, “conservatively making the entire hacked video game market a billion dollar a year industry”.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic appears to be accelerating the demand for gaming accounts as people continue to be out of work, giving them plenty of time to play video games.

To date, video game companies have not been successful in slowing down this underground economy, with the higher-end hackers and sellers of these accounts continuing to make anywhere between six and seven figures per year in revenue, the report said. (IANS)

Previous articleIn Conversation with Mr. Shridhar Damle on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Part-II)
Next articleSurvival Mechanisms In Brain During Uncertainty

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more
Environment

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

Digging Into The Life Of Parveen Babi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Parveen Babi truly lived life king-size, redefining the manner in which actresses portrayed themselves on the big screen, being cast in over 50 films...
Read more

Choose Hand Sanitizer Wisely For Young Ones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand hygiene is extremely important, especially at a time when we are fighting a pandemic. Despite knowing that hands are the main pathways of...
Read more

Uplifting Chefs In Domestic Domains

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Inderpreet started following his passion of cooking 20 years back by inventing new dishes and eventually catering food for small parties. Five years ago, he...
Read more

Akshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is yet to get over tasting elephant poop tea, and he has British adventurer Bear Grylls to thanks for the...
Read more

Spots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Of America is adorned with iconic landmarks and surprising attractions that make a perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories. Quench your thirst...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x