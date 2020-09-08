Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Fraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

Fraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online

Cyber frauds exploiting goodwill of Army, paramilitary forces to dupe people online!

0
fraudsters
There is a hacker attack every 39 seconds. Unsplash

Fraudsters are now cashing on the trust and goodwill of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to cheat people online. A web is weaved around potential buyers or sellers on sites such as OLX and Quikr and people are lured by either the promise of a second-hand car in good condition or any other expensive item being sold at a throwaway price just because the army or paramilitary personnel have been transferred and could not carry the goods with them.

Sometimes the fraudsters pose as buyers and show urgency in transferring the amount. Most times the victims fall prey and ends up losing money. To win the trust of innocent buyers, they also send them fake Army and Paramilitary ID cards and ask for a small advance booking amount as token money which can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, to seal the deal.

Once the buyer deposits the amount in the said bank account or the wallet of the seller, they stop picking up their calls and stop responding. Many buyers refrain from complaining to the police as the amount is small and they do not want to lodge an FIR.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates.

So widespread is the magnitude of the fraudsters that even the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had to tweet from its official handle to caution buyers against falling in the trap. On a complaint of similar nature, in which a person tagged the CISF about the possible fraud in the name of the force, the CISF responded on Twitter. “Fraudulent persons are cheating and duping others in pretext of selling or buying through OLX. Be aware of such fraudsters & bring it to notice of others also. Kindly visit your nearest police Station and lodge a complaint about the fraudsters,” the CISF tweeted on September 4.

fraudsters
Since COVID-19, the US FBI reported a 300% increase in reported cybercrimes. Unsplash

The Delhi Police in May this year arrested a person for duping an Air Force officer with a similar modus operandi where a man claiming to be a CISF constable wanted to purchase his old furniture. Since, the complainant’s app wasn’t functional, he requested using his relative’s phone number for the money transfer. But, instead of the money being credited to the account, Rs 75,000 was debited from their account.The UPI link generated by them was not meant for crediting money but for debiting money for their potential victims’ bank accounts. A similar case came up in Shahdara district of Delhi earlier this month.

“The complainant stated that he posted the advertisement to sell his house products on an onnline Shopping Portal. The fraudster called him and stated that he is interested to buy the articles and claiming himself as an army man. After negotiations, the fraudster stated that he is sending the promised amount to him by QR code and stated that he has to scan the QR code after scanning QR code Rs. 1,76,500 were deducted from his account,” said DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma.

Also Read: As a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte

Social media is flooded with complaints of a similar nature where the people are lured into such deals which appear lucrative to people. A seller falls into the trap thinking that he is dealing with a bonafide Army or paramilitary officer. Also, the alleged buyer doesn’t even negotiate for the asked amount. Perceiving it to be a profitable deal, they scan the QR code sent through WhatsApp to receive money. However, they end up losing the same amount from their own account.

“Don’t buy or sell the article on online shopping portals (for buying or selling used items) from anyone who is showing merely some unauthenticated official ID to buy or sell the articles. Your awareness can save your-hard earned money,” was the officer’s advice. (IANS)

Previous articleSalty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA
Next articleGeneration Z Not Ready To Accept Lab-Grown Meat Alternative: Research

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

International Literacy day 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
Every Year 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19...
Read more
Education

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

International Literacy day 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Every Year 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19...
Read more

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

Generation Z Not Ready To Accept Lab-Grown Meat Alternative: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, Generation Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) are not ready to accept...
Read more

Fraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fraudsters are now cashing on the trust and goodwill of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to cheat people online. A web is weaved...
Read more

Salty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. space agency, NASA says that says it believes it has discovered salty water beneath the surface of the dwarf planet, Ceres, in...
Read more

As a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte feels the nepotism conversation is complicated, and not just related to the film industry. "I don't want to be a part of...
Read more

Yoga is the Best Way for Shilpa Shetty to Start her Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty finds the best way to begin her day is with yoga, as it lets her start out with a clear mind...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x