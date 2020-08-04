Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Monsoon Fruits You Should Be Including In Your Diet!
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Monsoon Fruits You Should Be Including In Your Diet!

Eat these fruits to boost up your immune system

0
Fruits You Should Be Including In Your Monsoon Diet!
Monsoons can be all fun and cozy, but they can also bring along infections. So, go ahead stock up on these fruits to keep your immunity up and running. Pixabay

Monsoon demands some extra effort to stay fit and healthy. Since our immunity takes a dip during monsoons, making us susceptible to all kinds of infections. Especially amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative we maintain our immunity through the seasonal changes.

Fruits loaded with vitamins, minerals, and varieties of nutrients have always been the traditional go-to immunity boosters. Like mangoes and summers are synonymous, there are seasonal monsoon fruits that are downright hard to resist. Not only do they suit your taste buds, but are also rich in Vitamins to keep your immunity intact. Kimaye Health – INI Farms shares a few you can chomp on this season!

Follow us on Twitter to get regular updates from us!!

Pomegranates – Favoured for their thick peels that keep the fruit from any external damage, pomegranates shine in the wealth of the nutrition. A fruit loaded with antioxidants and a plethora of other health benefits much needed by the body during monsoons. They say ‘the way to a person’s heart is through his stomach’ and what other than Pomegranates can do it better? The sweet arils are a perfect mouthwatering substitute for desserts, add them to your daily diet, and you are sure to be pomegrateful!

Bananas – Bananas are often referred to as the ‘Nutritional Powerhouse’. They provide you with the right amount of carbs for the energy your body needs. Did you know that 10 percent of your daily fiber requirement comes from a Banana? So say hello to a happier belly with a Banana a day and your body will thank you a bunch later!

Fruits You Should Be Including In Your Monsoon Diet!
The sweet arils are a perfect mouthwatering substitute for desserts, add them to your daily diet, and you are sure to be pomegrateful! Pixabay

Apples – ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ never gets old. Apples are rich in flavonoids called quercetin, which is proven to significantly improve the immunity of the body against infections. Have a few slices of Apples, and skip your trip to the doctor!

Pear – Did you know that Pear is not only nutrient-dense but also low in calories? Yes, one Pear constitutes up to 12 percent of daily vitamin C value. It is also high in fiber, which makes the fruit an excellent snack for those looking to shed some weight. Sounds Pearfect, doesn’t it?

Also Read: Here’s How Psyche Can Affect Skin Health

Jamun & Cherries – These are the seasonal delights we all look forward to for their sweet tender taste. Jamun & Cherries are rich in antioxidants and we bet you can’t stop munching on just a handful of them. So don’t forget to wash them thoroughly before consuming – rather place them in lukewarm water to get rid of the harmful germs.

Monsoons can be all fun and cozy, but they can also bring along infections. So, go ahead stock up on these fruits to keep your immunity up and running and don’t let them dampen your ‘fruit spirits’. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How Psyche Can Affect Skin Health
Next articleThe Residents in the Containment Zones Should Not Suffer From Hunger

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

Bhumi Pujan to End 28-year Fast of This Jabalpur Woman

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sandeep Pauranik On August 5, when the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place, a 81-year-old Urmila...
Read more

Dreams of this IPS Officer Come True With Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sandeep Pauranik As preparations gather momentum for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, many...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Al-Rawi Misleading Public on Politics, Religion in Iraq

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Al-Rawi misleading the public on politics and religion in Iraq) The Editor,  Al-Rawi misleading the...
Read more

Snapchat Bringing A New Feature to Take On TikTok

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has started testing a new feature that lets users set their Snaps with music, similar to what Chinese short-video making app...
Read more

The Residents in the Containment Zones Should Not Suffer From Hunger

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali How we wish that all our people were rich and they were able to afford their daily bread! Yes, at least now...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada