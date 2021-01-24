Sunday, January 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness FSSAI States Properly Cooked Poultry And Eggs Are Safe To Eat
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

FSSAI States Properly Cooked Poultry And Eggs Are Safe To Eat

A document issued by the FSSAI suggests that proper cooking inactivates the bird flu virus present inside poultry meat and eggs

0
Eggs
Properly cooked meat and eggs are safe to eat. Pixabay

A document issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India suggests that proper cooking inactivates the bird flu virus present inside poultry meat and eggs.

In view of the bird flu scare in the country, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a guidance document on “Safe handling, processing and consumption of poultry meat and eggs during bird flu pandemic” for creating awareness among the food business operators (FBOs) and consumers.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The document suggests that proper cooking inactivates the virus present inside meat and eggs. Poultry meat and eggs from the areas affected by the outbreak of bird flu should not be consumed raw or partially cooked. Properly prepared and cooked poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat, the FSSAI said.

“However, to date, no evidence indicates that anyone has become infected following the consumption of properly cooked poultry or poultry products, even if these foods were contaminated with the avian influenza virus,” FSSAI said.

 

Eggs
Poultry meat. Pixabay

The World Health Organization (WHO) also states that it is safe to consume poultry meat and eggs. According to the WHO official website, there is no epidemiological data which suggests that the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.

The major Do’s and Don’ts suggested are — do not eat half-boiled eggs, do not eat undercooked chicken, avoid direct contact with birds in the infected areas, avoid touching dead birds with bare hands, do not keep raw meat in the open, no direct contact with raw meat, use mask and gloves at the time of handling raw chicken, wash hands frequently, maintain the cleanliness of surroundings and eat chicken, eggs and their products after cooking.

The virus is destroyed at a temperature of 70-degree Celsius if held for about three seconds. Also, properly cooking meat or eggs to achieve a temperature of 74-degree Celsius in eggs or all parts of meat will inactivate the virus.

ALSO READ: CT Helps Catch Liver Disease

The FSSAI has urged the FBOs and consumers not to panic and ensure proper handling and cooking of poultry meat and eggs for their safe consumption as outlined in the guidance document.

Although sick birds will normally stop producing eggs, eggs laid in the early phase of the disease could contain the virus in the egg-white and yolk as well as on the surface of the shell. Proper cooking inactivates the virus present inside the meat and eggs, the FSSAI said. (IANS)

Previous articleHeart And Cancer Diseases Can Be Kept Away With Natural Antioxidants
Next articleThird Gender People Get Their Own Toilets In New Delhi

RELATED ARTICLES

India

National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The day of the dignified Voters of India, The National Voters' Day is celebrated every year since 2011 all across the nation to mark...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Medical Experts Clear The Doubts Around Covid-19 Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate - is the question on everybody's mind today. But in truth, an informed decision must be made as...
Read more
India

Third Gender People Get Their Own Toilets In New Delhi

NewsGram Desk - 0
It may seem a little late but the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has finally decided to provide toilets in the national capital exclusively...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The day of the dignified Voters of India, The National Voters' Day is celebrated every year since 2011 all across the nation to mark...
Read more

Medical Experts Clear The Doubts Around Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate - is the question on everybody's mind today. But in truth, an informed decision must be made as...
Read more

Third Gender People Get Their Own Toilets In New Delhi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
It may seem a little late but the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has finally decided to provide toilets in the national capital exclusively...
Read more

FSSAI States Properly Cooked Poultry And Eggs Are Safe To Eat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A document issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India suggests that proper cooking inactivates the bird flu virus present inside poultry...
Read more

Heart And Cancer Diseases Can Be Kept Away With Natural Antioxidants

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to keep your immune system strong for fighting cardiovascular diseases or cancer, start taking natural antioxidants as health experts on Sunday...
Read more

Improved VR Systems Developed For Eye Tracking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The study, published in the SID Symposium Digest of Technical Papers, indicates that the model would make VR/AR systems more realistic and sensitive to...
Read more

Bollywood siblings who share same love for acting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with her famous sister, Bollywood star...
Read more

Rahul Dev: Web series offer time to develop, portray a character properly

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rahul Dev plays an important role in the upcoming thriller web series, The Perfect Script. He says he enjoys working in web shows...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada