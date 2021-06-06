Monday, June 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Furniture Customization Is Essential, As The Lockdowns Continue
Lead StoryLife Style

Furniture Customization Is Essential, As The Lockdowns Continue

As more and more people realise the benefits of adopting a conscious and harmonious way of life, it is also incumbent on furniture brands to reassess their processes and serve customers better

0
Furniture
Common areas in our homes were far less inhabited than our private areas. Pixabay

Most of us have now spent our lives largely confined to our homes. The idea of home has assumed a new meaning and significance ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, with our residences not only providing us refuge but also accommodating our workspaces, study, and play areas to create a semblance of normalcy.

Our pre-pandemic lifestyle was frenetic and fast-paced; we lived in a high-speed world with little time for ourselves. Common areas in our homes were far less inhibited than our private areas. It was only when the health emergency-induced lockdowns assailed us that we hit the pause button as it became apparent that we were going to be cooped up inside for an indefinite period.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Furniture
Our lifestyle habits have changed dramatically over the past year. Pixabay

Communal spaces such as living and dining areas emerged as anchors–to rekindle our relationships with our homes and family members–a space to eat meals together, watch television, play games, and chat. With the need for multi-functional spaces becoming paramount, the pandemic has essentially recalibrated homeowners’ definition of what constitutes comfort.

Our lifestyle habits have changed dramatically over the past year. More people were gravitating to their dining areas than was the case earlier and not just to have meals. The dining table has also emerged as space for family members to sit and work, read, and play board games. At the center of these improvisations is homeowners’ desire for safety, convenience, and comfort as opposed to making a grand statement.

Sharika Sharma, Business Lead, Mangrove Collective said, “Space optimization has been a top priority during the lockdown with homeowners spending considerable time on home improvement. With specific regard to living areas, we have observed a massive demand for sofas and lounge chairs that strike a fine balance between ergonomics and durability.

Furniture
Communal spaces such as living and dining areas emerged as anchors. Pixabay

The pandemic has also marked a substantial shift in people’s spending habits and facilitated a deep-rooted appreciation for homegrown brands. Owing to the lockdown and supply chain disruptions, furniture buyers who had for long been importing items were pleasantly surprised by the exceptional quality and international design standards offered by local furniture brands. There is a greater emphasis on customization, and the degree of collaboration between clients and designers here is not easy to replicate elsewhere. This has enabled the creation of top-notch, bespoke furniture (which may not necessarily be artisanal or ‘hand-crafted’ products, so to speak) reflecting clients’ aesthetic tastes and preferences and their way of life.

ALSO READ: Popular Furniture Trends During WFH

Thus, the current shift towards local brands willing to produce custom-made products–that tie in with clients’ needs and perhaps, even transcend their expectations–paints a bright future for the industry. As more and more people realize the benefits of adopting a conscious and harmonious way of life, it is also incumbent on furniture brands to reassess their processes and serve customers better. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleStudy: Adolescents Are Negatively Affected By Covid Stress
Next articleDid The US Pay $600K To China’s “Bat Woman”?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Have Rajendra And KCR Ended Their Cold war?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The exit of former minister Eatala Rajender from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) marked the end of a cold war between him and Chief...
Read more
Health & Fitness

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Have Rajendra And KCR Ended Their Cold war?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The exit of former minister Eatala Rajender from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) marked the end of a cold war between him and Chief...
Read more

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it's time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada