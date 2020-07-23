Thursday, July 23, 2020
A New Gadget Category For Women

A new category for the fashionista

New Gadgets for girls. IANS

What else can you shop for while browsing through palettes of eyeshadow and colors of lipsticks? Well, tech goodies!

In an initiative to support women, e-commerce platform Nykaa launched a new category of consumer tech products for all of its savvy customers. The campaign features a range of wireless headphones for women, in collaboration with Hammer, a consumer audio products and fitness bands manufacturer.

he campaign features a range of wireless headphones for women, in collaboration with Hammer, a consumer audio products and fitness bands manufacturer. Pixabay

Women today, aren’t just homemakers, they are fashionistas, divas, and entrepreneurs who are breaking the glass ceiling and excelling in everything that they do, believes Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer. Adding, “Hammer is on a mission to empower the women of the society and break all the unwanted stereotypes by supporting them in the best possible way. We are committed to our aim of ruling out any gender bias and empowering by doing something that has never been done before, by delivering the best products that we have to offer. We hope these efforts are accepted as well as appreciated and most importantly help the woman of our society grow. With Hammer’s tech expertise and Nykaas marketing excellence, I am certain that this joint venture will succeed”.

The range will be available on Nykaa’s e-commerce platform. (IANS)

