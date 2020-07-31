Friday, July 31, 2020
Gajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in...
Gajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in His Life

Gajraj Rao made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen"

Gajraj Rao on getting late recognition: Don't have complaints
Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Wikimedia Commons

He has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition came his way a little late in life.

Rao made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur’s “Bandit Queen” and was later seen in films like “Dil Se…”, “Black Friday”, “Talvar” and “Rangoon”. But 2018 changed the game for him after he featured in “Badhaai Ho”.

“I have seen a lot of difficulties, given the background I come from. I had a no-frill childhood. I didn’t have a lot of privileges. I have had a very basic life. My parents worked really hard to bring up their children. I come from that background,” Gajraj told IANS.

Gajraj Rao on getting late recognition: Don't have complaints
2018 changed the game for him after he featured in “Badhaai Ho”. Pinterest

It could be the reason why the actor has treated every project that came his way as a plus in his career.

“I have no complaint at all. The recognition I am getting now, definitely if I had gotten it 10 years ago I would’ve felt better about it. I have got it now, it’s still a good thing,” said the actor, who currently awaits the release of his next, “Lootcase”, which releases on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)

