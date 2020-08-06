Thursday, August 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Gajraj Rao: OTT is Playing Good, Important Role for Content-Driven Films
EntertainmentLead Story

Gajraj Rao: OTT is Playing Good, Important Role for Content-Driven Films

Gajraj made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen"

0
Gajraj Rao backs OTT for content, big screen for big impact
"I feel OTT is playing a good and important role for content-driven shows and films", says Gajraj. Pinterest

Actor Gajraj Rao feels the web has emerged as an important platform for content-driven shows and films but to get the right impact for big films, one will always have to return to the big screen.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“I feel OTT is playing a good and important role for content-driven shows and films, but to watch ‘Baahubali’ or ‘Baaghi’ you have to go to the screens because the canvas is big,” Gajraj told IANS.

Gajraj Rao backs OTT for content, big screen for big impact
Gajraj’s latest film “Lootcase” is a comedy that released digitally. Pinterest

Gajraj made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur’s “Bandit Queen” and was later seen in films like “Dil Se…”, “Black Friday”, “Talvar” and “Rangoon”. But 2018 changed the game for him after he featured in “Badhaai Ho”.

Also Read: Microsoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

His latest film “Lootcase” is a comedy that released digitally. The film also features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey released in a digital space recently. (IANS)

Previous articleMicrosoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Microsoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday announced the general availability of its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India to help organisations prepare for the...
Read more
Lead Story

NYC Celebrates Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Despite Ban on Video Display

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis Hindus and their supporters in New York City celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ignoring...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Doesn’t Directly Targets Taste Buds Cells in Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings, which stated that the novel coronavirus directly targets taste buds cells in Covid-19 patients, a new study has now...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Gajraj Rao: OTT is Playing Good, Important Role for Content-Driven Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gajraj Rao feels the web has emerged as an important platform for content-driven shows and films but to get the right impact for...
Read more

Microsoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday announced the general availability of its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India to help organisations prepare for the...
Read more

NYC Celebrates Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Despite Ban on Video Display

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arul Louis Hindus and their supporters in New York City celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ignoring...
Read more

Coronavirus Doesn’t Directly Targets Taste Buds Cells in Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings, which stated that the novel coronavirus directly targets taste buds cells in Covid-19 patients, a new study has now...
Read more

World Breastfeeding Week: 10 Nutrition Tips for New Mothers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For women who have recently become mothers, a healthy and nutritious diet is essential to boost lactation, just as much as its essential for...
Read more

Here’s a Tourist Map of India With Geological Monuments

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain With diverse physical attributes, rich cultural heritage and ancient history, India is an adventure lover's paradise. Of late, there has been significant...
Read more

The Absence of Election Observers in Election in Trinidad and Tobago

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of absence of election observers in the election in Trinidad and Tobago) August 5, 2020  The...
Read more

A Long Dispute Comes To An End

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Handa A Long Dispute Comes to an End Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama. On November 09, 2019; a landmark decision by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada