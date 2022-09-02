India's Largest Online Rummy Site

By- Helen Harry

Poker is a world full of excitement. For some, it is a source of fun, while for others, it is a way of earning quick cash. These are the main reasons why online gaming is so popular nowadays. There are so many games, such as Omaha poker, Texas Hold’em, and rummy, that have garnered attention and popularity with millions of players. Every day, websites bring new rummy cash games for you to have fun with. India’s biggest card game websites are experiencing thousands of registrations every day.

So, what are a few reasons that online games have gained attention and are here to stay?

Thrill and Suspense

Just like offline 21 card games , online poker and rummy give you an adrenaline rush. The mix of excitement and suspense of what the other player holds gives you the curiosity to try it for yourself. You can play for money or just for fun to pass the time. The multiple layers of entertainment make the card game players keep coming back.

Side Income

Those who believe that luck is always by their side always try their hand at card games. This gives them an easy source of money while playing their favourite game. If you are a beginner, you can always invest small and play just like in offline mode. On authentic game websites, the mode of payment and safety of money is always assured.

Fun Factor

Playing games like rummy and poker is simply fun. As people grow up, they turn so busy that there’s no room for games. With such fun games designed for adults, you can feel young again and remember the good old times.

Various Online Card Games

Away from home and missing cards night on Diwali? Online websites bring tons of options for you. Here you can enjoy your favourite card games with friends and family. Who knows, maybe you will earn a few bucks on the side as well?

1. Rummy

Online Rummy is one of the most common card games today. it is a 13-card game that requires players to form either sequences or sets. Once the set or sequence is created, he has to declare the win. To win, there should be at least two sequences (one pure out of them).

You might ask, “What is a sequence?”

It is a group of at least three consecutive cards that belong to the same suit (diamonds, clubs, hearts, or spades). A pure sequence is where there is no Joker card. If your sequence has a Joker, it will be considered an impure sequence. When you will begin playing new rummy cash games, you will find a tutorial for better understanding.

2. Bluff

Bluff – Lie; is a popular choice among online card gamers. The aim is to finish all the cards in your hand before other players. While playing online, at least four people are required to join. The player puts down at least one card of a similar value without revealing it. He also speaks as to which card it is. Other players have to guess whether he is bluffing or telling the truth and then confirm the same. If the player was bluffing, the cards would go back to him. If he was telling the truth and another player said otherwise, the cards would go to that player.

3. Teen Patti

Teen Patti, also called three-card brag, is one of the most popular choices among the masses. This live game is played with up to five people. Two or three card sets are kept on the table. Each set will have open, and two closed cards. Every player gets three cards, and the players have to create a combination from their cards. Whoever has the highest-ranking set will win the round.

How to Play Rummy – Tricks

If you are planning to try your luck on rummy, here are some tricks that can win you some money –

Online Rummy is an opportunity for players who don’t get the time otherwise. Once you are aware of some tricks, the chances of winning increase.

- Sort out the cards

- Create the pure sequence first

- Use the Joker card wisely

- Make sure the high-value cards are cleared out first

- Keep an eye on the opponent’s moves

Once you keep playing the game consistently, you will become habitual in incorporating these tricks. It is all for fun and exciting, but little cash prizes on the side never hurt anyone!

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)