Gandhi Jayanti: Some Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869. He was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer. He became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India and later on, he came to be known as the Father of the Nation and also a world-famous personality.

Even though there is a lot written about Mahatma Gandhi in the books and as well as on the internet, but on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here are some lesser-known facts about him:

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

1- Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for Nobel Prize five times but never won

Mahatma Gandhi received Nobel Prize Nomination 5 times in his entire life but he never won it. Nobel Committee had announced public regret in 2006 over the fact that they never awarded Gandhi with the prize.

2- Mahatma Gandhi was Responsible for the Civil Rights Movement in 12 countries

In South Africa, he advocated for the civil rights of Indians. People all across the world, including famous civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, got inspiration from him. The two never met, however, King took inspiration from his writing during his trip to India in 1959 as per an article on APN.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: शास्त्री जी की जयंती पर यह सवाल तो लाज़मी है

3- Mahatma Gandhi was thinking of disbanding the Congress a day before his death

An article published as the last will after a few days after his assassination revealed that he wanted to dissolve Congress.

4- 53 roads in India and 46 roads abroad are named after him

The first name of a road which must’ve popped up in your head would’ve been M.G Road. Right? This is because, in almost all districts of India, there is a road named M.G Road. There are above 53 major roads that are named after Gandhi in India and 46 roads outside India which are named after him.

5- Steve Jobs’ round glasses were a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The symbolic round glasses of Steve Jobs were a tribute to Gandhi as he was among the dearest and inspirational persons in the life of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Also, he always used to have a picture of Gandhi with him. He wore those glasses as a tribute to the Father of the Indian Nation.

6-He walked 79,000 kilometers during the freedom movement, enough to walk around the world twice

The health record revealed by the Government of India claimed that he was underweight, yet healthy and capable of walking 79000 km during India’s Freedom Movement.

In his Journal, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said, “Mahatma Gandhi was a quintessential naturopath.”

Also Read: Lockdown Helped People to Better Their Heart Health: Report

7- The title of ‘Mahatma’ was given to him by the Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore

Initially, there was some confusion regarding the person who gave Gandhi the title was ‘Mahatma’. However, there is no such confusion now. Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore is the person who gave Gandhi the title of ‘Mahatma’.

8- The funeral procession of Mahatma Gandhi was 8 kilometers long

The funeral procession of Mahatma Gandhi was held in Delhi and it witnessed a gathering of one million people and was 8 kilometers long. It went for hours and was a historical moment.