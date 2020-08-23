Sunday, August 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check
Life StyleHealth & FitnessHealth GalleryIndian History & CultureLead Story

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check

Keeping your diabetes in check this Ganesh Utsav

0
Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check
Relishing sweet treats during the 10-day celebrations will awaken the foodie in everyone and health restrictions and diets will take a backseat. Unsplash

By Puja Gupta

The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over the next few months till the end of the year.

With Ganesh Chaturthi fast approaching, the exchange of sweets and homemade Modaks and mithais are a top priority for every household. It is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in India. Relishing sweet treats during the 10-day celebrations will awaken the foodie in everyone; health restrictions and diets will take a backseat. However, this can be a daunting time for those suffering from Diabetes or those with high blood sugar levels.

Individuals with Diabetes need to take special care while indulging in these gastronomical celebrations, especially with all the sweet treats around. To enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi fearlessly, Dr Tejal Lathia, Consultant Endocrinologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital shares five tips to help keep your sugar in check!

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check
The key to effective Diabetes management is controlling the portion size. Unsplash

 The key to effective Diabetes management is controlling the portion size, the trick works best even when it comes to indulging those delicious Modaks! Share the modak with someone

When offered sweets by someone, it may seem rude to refuse but taking half a laddoo or peda is an option

Eating at regular intervals will ensure that cravings are kept away

It is recommended to keep a 4-hour gap between desserts to avoid any surge in blood sugars

OPT FOR HEALTHY SWEETS MADE OF NATURAL SUGARS OR SWEETENERS

As diabetes is now a common problem among individuals, regardless of age, sweet makers have consciously introduced the options of sugar-free Modaks or sweets made from natural sugar. Although even natural sugar is not highly recommended for people with diabetes, it is a far better alternative to processed sugar. Hence look for sweets made of alternatives such as Jaggery, Dates or Figs; Jaggery is rich in Iron that also helps in cleansing toxins out of the body, while Dates & Figs provide the body with wholesome energy. So though alternatives still have sugar, they also have other nutrients which refined sugar does not.

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check
Do not skip your workouts and you may increase the workout intensity during the festive time to burn off the excess calories. Unsplash

MAINTAIN A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE:

Sticking to your usual routine as closely as possible will help

Do not skip your workouts and you may increase the workout intensity during the festive time to burn off the excess calories and tackle the sugar levels

Also Read:Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

EAT HEALTHY AND HYDRATE

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about sweets but also fried snacks that come as a savory treat when you visit friends and family. Opt for healthy snacks such as roasted makhana, peanuts, baked treats or grilled food, if available, instead of deep-fried ones. Similarly, drink plenty of water and other healthy liquids like buttermilk and soups instead of aerated sugary drinks

MONITOR YOUR SUGAR-LEVELS REGULARLY

With celebrations at home and the constant guests, it is likely that you will forget to monitor your sugar levels. Therefore, it is advisable to always check your blood glucose levels before and after meals to monitor any fluctuations, especially in festive times. This will also give a fair idea if you must cut down on sweets altogether or reduce the quantity consumed for the next few weeks until levels are in control.

The fun and frolic of festivities shouldn’t hamper your health adversely, so remember to keep your Diabetes in check regularly to enjoy a hassle free festive season! (IANS)

Previous articleHelping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity, and over the last few months, we've been witnessing its effects on multiple...
Read more
Health & Fitness

India Will Have Covid Vaccine by 2020 End: Health Minister

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Heart Rate Monitoring Feature Available in 60% Smartwatches Globally

NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartwatch space remains a popular consumer device segment for tracking health and the heart rate monitoring feature is now available in 60 per...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over...
Read more

Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity, and over the last few months, we've been witnessing its effects on multiple...
Read more

India Will Have Covid Vaccine by 2020 End: Health Minister

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by...
Read more

Heart Rate Monitoring Feature Available in 60% Smartwatches Globally

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartwatch space remains a popular consumer device segment for tracking health and the heart rate monitoring feature is now available in 60 per...
Read more

Children Over 12 Years of Age Should Wear Masks: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with recommended practice for...
Read more

 Community Health Workers Can Reduce Foetal Deaths in India: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have stressed that large forces of trained community health workers and standardised healthcare systems could reduce the number of maternal, newborn and foetal...
Read more

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada