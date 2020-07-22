Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Dancer Geeta Chandran on Lack Of Social Security for Artists
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Dancer Geeta Chandran on Lack Of Social Security for Artists

Everything has changed in the world of performances and the performing arts. The continuing need for physical distancing has put a full stop to performances

0
Dancer Geeta Chandran on Lack Of Social Security for Artists
In upper-end schools, with fees not forthcoming from parents, art, music, and dance teachers will be the first to lose their jobs. IANS

Eminent Bharatanatyam dancer and Covid-19 survivor Geeta Chandran feels that a complete lack of social security nets for artists has led to widespread panic and depression among the community.

“Everything has changed in the world of performances and the performing arts. The continuing need for physical distancing has put a full stop to performances. This situation may well continue into 2021. Incomes have stopped. And there is no solution in the near foreseeable future,” Chandran, 58, told IANSlife in an email.

Follow us on Twitter to get the latest updates from us!!

Elaborating, she said: “It’s a desperate situation, especially for, say, nadaswaram artists, who earned their living by playing at temples or at weddings. Both those options have been locked out! What will they do? Similarly, so many artists were employed by the tourism industry. Where will they go now? And even in upper-end schools, with fees not forthcoming from parents, art, music, and dance teachers will be the first to lose their jobs. So it’s a very sad situation, and no one in power has spoken up nor acted on behalf of the artists. The sector seems orphaned.”

Dancer Geeta Chandran on Lack Of Social Security for Artists
It’s a desperate situation, especially for, say, nadaswaram artists, who earned their living by playing at temples or at weddings. Both those options have been locked out! What will they do? IANS

Chandran, who has been vocal about her recent experience with the Coronavirus, says that her institution Natya Vrikshaclosed down in early March. “After a week of utter dejection, I resumed my teaching with online classes. These classes have restored sanity not only in my disciples, but also in their family members who also attend these classes and get inspired!”

How are established and upcoming artists being affected?

The guru says: “Many established artists reacted to this situation with hectic talk shows, workshops and occasional performances online. The young dancers, eager to remain connected and informed, are pell-mell accepting and performing on any and every online portal. While these engagements can be fulfilling to the ego and may provide temporary gratification, it will not fill pockets nor stomachs. The long-term impact of online freebies is yet to be studied in detail.

“Until we find a way of adequately monetising online performances, my suggestion is not to give away everything for free. Lectures, sharing of experiences are probably ok. But performing without remuneration will kill the last vestige of dignity for the performing arts.”

She observes that teaching dance and music has proliferated online, but also notes its limitations.

Dancer Geeta Chandran on Lack Of Social Security for Artists
Keeping the spirits of the young and upcoming artists is going to be very difficult, demoralized young artists. IANS

“One cannot, for example, teach dance to new beginners online. One can only continue practice sessions with those who are already students of dance, who are well into the learning process with a teacher. Teaching rhythm online is challenging, especially since quality of internet connections vary. So the same movement phrase is variously interpreted by varying internet speeds. Quite a nightmare actually.”

The 2007 Padma Shri awardee also said that in Covid times, we cannot simply sit back and accept wayward decisions, hinting at Delhi University’s recent scrapping of admission for students under the ECA (Extra-Curricular Activity) categories.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Happy to Create Awareness Around Animal Endangerment

“Keeping the spirits of the young and upcoming artists is going to be very difficult. (The cancellation) demoralized the young artists who have spent over a decade learning their art form, be it dance, music, theatre, creative writing, public speaking, etc. It took a high-octane campaign to get the issue reconsidered.”

Finally, commenting on the center’s reopening strategy, she said: “Unlock depends on what the virus plans. If, as some scientists fear, there will be a second wave in the fall, then all plans of returning to normalcy will only come to fruition after the spring of 2021. It will be a long and hungry year for all artists!” (IANS)

Previous articleKaspersky: New Feature can Protect Kids From Viewing Risky Videos on YouTube
Next articleSpotify Introduces Support for Video Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more
Entertainment

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more
Entertainment

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more

Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and...
Read more

Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The common saying 'A stitch in time saves nine' is applicable to almost everything in life, including our health. When it comes to oral...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Give A Boost To Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon is here. As much as we enjoy the rain, it is also the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada