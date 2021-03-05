Friday, March 5, 2021
A Gentleman’s Guide With A Detailed Regime For The Amateur To The Pro

Self-confidence is a key motivator when it comes to grooming, and over 40 percent of Indian men resonate with this

gentleman's guide
Curated list of a gentleman's grooming guide. Pixabay

While picking the right products can be a daunting task, men are serious about grooming, self-care, and wellness routines. With the changes the world has seen, in the last year, men got more time to realize the need to be well-groomed. There is a shift in mindset from looking attractive to feeling confident, and presentable. Self-confidence is a key motivator when it comes to grooming, and over 40 percent of Indian men resonate with this.

To help you get your swag on and TLC Nykaa Man has curated a gentleman’s guide with a detailed regime for the amateur to the pro. So, level up in 2021.

A clean slate, fresh face: A good skincare regime can be quite daunting to figure! It’s a no-brainer that the first step to any skincare starts with a thorough cleansing. You need to get rid of the dirt, grime, sebum that’s collected in your pores – whether it’s from outdoor dust and pollution or the dead skin cells and bacteria. Start your day (and end it too) by massaging a deep cleansing, foam-based facial cleanser onto your face, and washing it off with lukewarm water. Next, add a few drops of serum and moisturizer, and then finally a good sunscreen.

Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash

NIVEA Sun – Moisturising Lotion SPF 50+

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

MCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Serum

Shave or No Shave: No man can do without a good shaving or beard trimming tool, right? However, when picking a razor be sure of the design that suits your hand movement! For those donning the bearded look, use beard oils, beard wax, or styling balms.

gentleman's guide
Always try and pick the best shaving kit. Pixabay

Gillette Flexball ProGlide Combo Pack – Flexball Razor with 4 Flexball Blades Save Rs.499

Philips 8-in-1 Multigrooming Kit for Face and Hair (MG3730/15)

Ustraa Beard Growth Oil Advanced

Truefitt and Hill Beard Balm

Beardo Beard and Mustache Wax Extra Strong

Bid adieu to bad hair days: Body wash & shampoo are imperative for overall grooming. Moisturising yet cleaning, a good body wash & shampoo can boost your confidence multi-folds. Feeling fresh & smelling equally fresh is very crucial. Goodbye oily, itchy, flaky scalp and say hello to healthy hair.

Bath & Body Works Noir 2-In-1 Hair + Body Wash

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Hair Restructuring Concentrate With Rosemary Leaf And Avocado Oil

Axe Dark Chocolate Temptation Body Wash

Mamaearth Onion Hair Fall Control Shampoo For Hair With onion & Plant Keratin

ALSO READ: Grooming Product Sales Boom By 5 Times Amid Lockdown

Smell good, feel better: The last step for a gentlemen’s guide, and probably the most important one, is making sure you always smell good! Musk, Vanilla, Wood, Ylang Ylang and the list goes on- but fret not as we sort all your fragrance needs under one roof. Either layer fragrances or just use a single one, level up your game with our top picks:

BVLGARI Man In Black Eau De Parfum

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Absolu Eau De Parfum

United Colors of Benetton United Dreams Be Strong Deodorant Spray For Men

Jaguar Classic Black For Men Deodorant. (IANS/SP)

