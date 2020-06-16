Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Get a Sweat-Proof Makeup This Summer
Get a Sweat-Proof Makeup This Summer

To avoid turning into a sweaty mess, prepping and priming the skin are the most fundamental for that sweat-proof makeup look

Sweat proof makeup
Excessive sweating can ruin any makeup within minutes, so avoid that with these easy tips. Pixabay

Spending a lot of time and effort to achieve the perfect base only to find it all slipping, melting, and creasing due to sweat can be annoying. Excessive sweating can ruin any makeup within minutes. To avoid turning into a sweaty mess, prepping and priming the skin are the most fundamental steps before you apply makeup in all kinds of weather.

Makeup and beauty expert Aanshul Rawal suggests how to attain the sweat-proof makeup look.

Cool off the skin: The first step after cleansing the face is to cool off the skin with ice pads or ice-rollers. Massage it over the skin for 1-2 minutes and then leave the skin to rest for 5 minutes. Cooling the skin will help to shrink the pore size and also regulate the production of excess oil on the face.

Don’t skip toner: Choose a toner according to your skin type. People with oily skin should consider oil-free toners to combat excess oil whereas hydrating toners are best for dry skin.

Always prime: Apply a gel/silicone-based primer to smoothen out the pores and create a great canvas to apply makeup.

Use oil-free, waterproof formulations: Oily or creamy makeup products smudge easily with perspiration. Therefore, choose waterproof or matte formulas to ensure makeup stays for a long period.

The blotting technique: Use blotting powder after you are done with your makeup and just before the setting spray. Blotting papers can be used in case you have not used the foundation.

Don’t let sweat ruin your makeup game and always remember – less is more! Nude or natural makeup is in trend right now, and one does not need to wear a heavy foundation to get that glam look, the expert says.

However, these tips are short-term and useful in case of an unplanned event. One must look for the root cause of the issue their skin has and then work on eliminating that factor causing excessive sweating, and finally try to find the permanent fix for it. (IANS)

