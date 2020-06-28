Sunday, June 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Global Covid-19 Cases Climbing Towards 10 Million Mark
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Global Covid-19 Cases Climbing Towards 10 Million Mark

Johns Hopkins University reported that currently there are more than 9.8 million cases

0
Eighty five-year-old Crisologo Enriquez holds steady as he receives a influenza vaccine during a vaccination campaign and COVID-19 testing operation in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, June 26, 2020. VOA

The global number of Covid-19 infections is steadily climbing toward the 10 million mark. Johns Hopkins University reported early Saturday there are more than 9.8 million cases.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of infections with more than 2.4 million. Brazil follows with 1.2 million cases. Russia comes in third with more than 600,000.

The U.S. also leads the world in coronavirus deaths at 125,039, followed by Brazil, with nearly 56,000, and Britain, with more than 43,000.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, marking 11 consecutive days of double-digit infections. Australia said it would continue to reopen its economy despite a surge of infections in Victoria.

Six new cases were reported Saturday in New South Wales.

COVID-19 Cases Climbing Toward 10 Million
India has recorded 18,552 new COVID-19 cases since 26 June. Pixabay

The Times of India reported Saturday that the massive South Asian nation has recorded 18,552 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, surpassing Friday’s record high of 17,296.

Travelers from the U.S., Russia, and a number of other countries that have not reduced their COVID-19 infections will likely not be allowed into EU countries when the bloc reopens July 1.

A U.S federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to release children, held for more than 20 days, and their parents from three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus pandemic.

District Judge Dolly Gee’s wrote that the centers “are ‘on fire’ and there is no more time for half measures.”

The U.S. on Friday set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 40,000 for the first time.

The surge in cases led Florida and Texas to announce they are re-closing bars and imposing new restrictions to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The U.S. coronavirus task force held its first public briefing in nearly two months Friday; Trump did not attend.

The World Health Organization said Friday it needs more than $30 billion over the next year to develop and produce COVID-19 tests, vaccines and other treatments.

A WHO-led coalition focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus hopes to use the funds to speed efforts to assist low- and middle-income countries by the middle of next year.

COVID-19 Cases Climbing Toward 10 Million
A WHO-led coalition focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus. Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: US States Record Highest Daily Total of New Cases

A coronavirus state of emergency in Thailand that critics maintain has been used to suppress political dissent may be extended next week. The cabinet is scheduled to decide on whether to extend it Tuesday. The state of emergency empowers the government to censor the media, disperse gatherings and implement curfews.

Portugal said it is reinstating lockdown measures for about 700,000 people living around Lisbon after a rise in cases.

In Britain, health secretary Matt Hancock threatened to close beaches in the country if coronavirus cases rise after a heat wave led people to flock to the shores. (VOA)

Previous articleHere’s How You Can Keep Your Skin Balanced
Next articleCovid-19: How to Overcome PCOS in Lockdown?

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more
Lead Story

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more
Entertainment

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

Obesity in Children and The Need to Restrict it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Childhood Obesity is fast becoming a major health problem. In most cases, it is a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and it might lead...
Read more

TB, Measles, Polio Vaccines Might Provide Protection From COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, scientists are testing whether shots already in use for other diseases might provide some...
Read more

The Stars Who Contribute in Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aditi Roy "Gaming is for nerds," a myth long ingrained in us. Gone are the days when gaming was associated with negative connotations, and...
Read more

Industrial Profits of China Drop 19% Between January-May 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 19.3 per cent year on year between January and May this year due to the...
Read more

Udaipur to Finally Get a Film City in its Vicinity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Udaipur, it seems, will finally be getting a Film City in its vicinity. The Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office has written to the Revenue Department...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada