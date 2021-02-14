Sunday, February 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Global Media Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Diplomacy
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Global Media Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Diplomacy

The New York Times said in a report, "India, the unmatched vaccine manufacturing power, is giving away millions of doses to neighbours friendly and estranged"

0
COVID Vaccine
the Indian Ocean island nation-total population, 98,000-received a separate shipment of 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine manufactured in China, which is seeking to make strategic inroads in a region long seen by India as part of its sphere of influence. Unsplash

India is being lavishly praised in the international media for its vaccine diplomacy and helping other countries in time of need.

“India has emerged the surprise leader of the global vaccine diplomacy race. It has exported three times more doses than it’s given its own citizens and can spare even more without hurting its own rollout”, Eric Bellman of Wall Street Journal said in a tweet.

Yaroslav Trofimov and Bellman wrote a piece for Wall Street journal titled, “In Covid-19 Diplomacy, India Emerges as a Vaccine Superpower”. The WSJ report said when an Indian Navy aircraft landed in the archipelago nation of Seychelles last month, the country’s foreign minister and other senior officials lined up on the tarmac to welcome its precious cargo: 50,000 doses of Indian made AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The report said two weeks earlier, the Indian Ocean island nation-total population, 98,000-received a separate shipment of 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine manufactured in China, which is seeking to make strategic inroads in a region long seen by India as part of its sphere of influence.

“Covid-19 vaccines are becoming an important form of diplomatic currency around the world, as nations jockey for soft-power gains. China and Russia are touting their own vaccines, as are Western drug companies”, the WSJ said. “Now India, a pharmaceutical giant that manufactured some 60% of global vaccines before the pandemic, is joining the fray, seeking to strengthen ties and expand its influence in its neighbourhood and beyond”, it said.

COVID Vaccine
India has emerged the surprise leader of the global vaccine diplomacy race. It has exported three times more doses than it’s given its own citizens and can spare even more without hurting its own rollout. Pixabay

The New York Times said in a report, “India, the unmatched vaccine manufacturing power, is giving away millions of doses to neighbours friendly and estranged”. “It is trying to counter China, which has made doling out shots a central plank of its foreign relations. And the United Arab Emirates, drawing on its oil riches, is buying jabs on behalf of its allies”, NYT said in a report.

The coronavirus vaccine – one of the world’s most in-demand commodities – has become a new currency for international diplomacy, it said. NYT said countries with the means or the know-how are using the shots to find favour or thaw frosty relations. India sent them to Nepal, a country that has fallen increasingly under China’s influence. Sri Lanka, in the midst of a diplomatic tug of war between New Delhi and Beijing, is getting doses from both.

“The strategy carries risks. India and China, both of which are making vaccines for the rest of the world, have vast populations of their own that they need to inoculate. Though there are few signs of grumbling in either country, that could change as the public watches doses get sold or donated abroad”, the report added.

Even as Chinese-made vaccines spread, India saw a chance to bolster its own image. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine factory, churns out the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a daily rate of about 2.5 million doses. That pace has allowed India to begin to dole out doses free of charge to neighbours. To much fanfare, planeloads have arrived in Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles and Afghanistan, NYT said.

COVID Vaccine
India is being lavishly praised in the international media for its vaccine diplomacy and helping other countries in time of need. Unsplash

“Acting East. Acting fast,” said S. Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, announcing the arrival of 1.5 million doses in Myanmar in a tweet. The report said for now, the Indian government has room to donate abroad, even after months when cases soared and the economy was hobbled, and even as it has vaccinated just a tiny per cent of its 1.3 billion people. Part of the reason for a lack of backlash: the Serum Institute is producing at a faster rate than Indias’s inoculation programme can currently handle, leaving extras for donations and exports, it added.

“For India, its soft-power vaccine drive has given it a rejoinder to China, after years of watching the Chinese make political gains in its own backyard – in Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Nepal and elsewhere. Beijing offered deep pockets and swift answers when it came to big investments that India, with a layered bureaucracy and slowing economy, has struggled to match”, NYT said.

ALSO READ: Did You Know That Sipping Green Tea May Increase Levels of Natural Anti-Cancer Protein?

“India’s neighbourhood has become more crowded, more competitive,” said Constantino Xavier, who studies India’s relations with its neighbours at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, a New Delhi think tank. “The vaccine push bolsters India’s credibility as a reliable crisis-responder and solutions provider to these neighbouring countries”, NYT quoted him as saying. (IANS)

Previous articleThree Classical Ayurvedic Kshyamas To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis!
Next articleA Speedy Economic Recovery is Underway On The Back of Higher Job Creation

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

A Speedy Economic Recovery is Underway On The Back of Higher Job Creation

NewsGram Desk - 0
A speedy economic recovery is underway on the back of higher job creation, strong stock market, healthy GST collections and elevated manufacturing PMI levels...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Three Classical Ayurvedic Kshyamas To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis!

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kerala with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Discover Small Molecule Effective in Treating Kidney Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the small molecule inhibitor cabozantinib was found most effective in treating patients with metastatic papillary kidney cancer among three targeted...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Speedy Economic Recovery is Underway On The Back of Higher Job Creation

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A speedy economic recovery is underway on the back of higher job creation, strong stock market, healthy GST collections and elevated manufacturing PMI levels...
Read more

Global Media Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Diplomacy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is being lavishly praised in the international media for its vaccine diplomacy and helping other countries in time of need. "India has emerged the...
Read more

Three Classical Ayurvedic Kshyamas To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kerala with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and...
Read more

Researchers Discover Small Molecule Effective in Treating Kidney Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the small molecule inhibitor cabozantinib was found most effective in treating patients with metastatic papillary kidney cancer among three targeted...
Read more

Did You Know That Sipping Green Tea May Increase Levels of Natural Anti-Cancer Protein?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sipping green tea could be quite beneficial as researchers have found that a compound in the popular beverage may increase levels of a natural...
Read more

Jaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The 14th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will embrace a paradigm shift with specially curated virtual experiences that shall have a look and...
Read more

Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"Raj & Norah" is not only a thrilling account of love found, lost, and reclaimed in the midst of World War II, it is...
Read more

Carnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Goa ushered in the colorful festival of Carnival, albeit on a toned downscale, with a float parade organized in the state capital of Panaji...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada