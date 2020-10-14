Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google About To Launch New Gaming Services
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google About To Launch New Gaming Services

Stadia Pro members also received five new gaming services for free

0
Google- gaming services
Google is about to launch good gaming services with new games. Pixabay

Google has announced that some ‘good stuff’ is coming for its Stadia Cloud gaming service users, starting October 20.

The move is expected to showcase new games coming to Stadia, along with some exclusive demos for users. The multi-day event will start on the official Stadia YouTube channel.

“Good stuff is coming! We’ll be lighting up your week with three days of announcements, reveals, and other surprises. And if that wasn’t enough, we will have three games you can try right away. It all starts October 20,” the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Google- gaming services
Users can now also avail of the gaming services on mobile phones over 4G and 5G networks. Pixels

Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed “Gods And Monsters” had been renamed to “Immortals: Fenix Rising” and may have a Stadia-exclusive demo.

Stadia Pro members also received five new gaming services for free with Stadia Pro.

ALSO READ: Google Launches Energy Saving Nest Thermostat

Five new games for free with Stadia Pro are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

The US-based search engine giant also announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks. (IANS)

Previous articleSamsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features
Next articleImmunity Persists for Months After Being Infected with SARS-CoV-2: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more
Entertainment

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more
Entertainment

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

Climate Change May Increase Demand for Humanitarian Aid by 50% by 2030: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations is warning that climate change is threatening the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and that demand for humanitarian...
Read more

Apple Launches Iphone 12 Series With 5G Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a 5G era for its iPhones, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log...
Read more

Scientists: Asteroid Heading Towards Earth May Actually be a Rocket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A scientist from the U.S. space agency says what was thought to be a small asteroid heading towards Earth may actually be a 54-year-old...
Read more

India’s Startup Ecosystem Recovering Faster Than Expected: Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's startup ecosystem is recovering faster than expected as a new report on Wednesday said that investor interest is quickly getting back to pre-Covid...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada