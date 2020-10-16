Google Latest Algorithm Updates and Digital Marketing Services

Are you aware of the latest google algorithm updates? Google is diversly used all over the world. People make purchases based on Google trends, Google search, and other resources. Hence, if you would want to up your marketing strategies, you need to make good use of Google services.

As a business and website owner, you need to ensure your site is compliant with the guidelines of the Google search engine. If it isn’t, you may get a penalty and not get the kind of results you would want.

Do you know what drives the search results? Well, that’s the work of Google’s search algorithm. If you have properly optimized your website pages to sync with the search algorithm, it will rank higher in search results. Hence, more visitors to your site and positive results.

Google services are impressive, and that’s why they tend to make many updates to perfect the customer/client services offered to the beneficiaries. To be a great level, it is wise to keep up with the trends and updates

In this article, we will dive into the latest algorithm updates and <a href=”https://www.trickc.com/ppc-and-sem-services/”>digital marketing service</a>.

Google Latest Algorithm Updates

Google Core Update

In January 2020, there was the Google core update that was intended to impact search results globally. This was to make it better and provide better insights into the search result to ensure there is more relevance.

This was majorly meant to get rid of outdated content. Content is key and to succeed using your website, you need to continually move with the current trends and provide more relevant information. Information that was valuable 5 years ago, may not be helpful at the moment. Hence, if you had high ranking pages, then they stopped ranking higher, you must have been a victim of the core update.

Also, with this, your content needs to have facts, statistics, practicality, be enriching, and add value to the readers. Even if you have optimized your website for search engines, ensure it is valuable content. For example, if you had an article: The best marketing strategies for 2019 – two years from then, the article may be deemed as outdated. Hence, try to use valuable titles and general content. Unless your site is based on each year’s updates.

Google Core Algorithm Update

In May 2020, Google released another core algorithm update. The main aim of this was to reward the websites that provided high-quality content but were not ranking high.

Hence, the update was to have an impact on search results just like the January update that aimed to downgrade outdated content. Not only was the update meant to tweak one factor but changed the whole search algorithm.

This happened during the peak of Covid-19 when people were relying on online information. Hence, providing a bigger audience to websites with relevant content. In a major way, this has help reward writers and authors who were aiming to add value to readers but weren’t being favored by search engines.

The Google E-A-T algorithm update

This is another update that impacts how Google ranks a website. This particular update that has been in existence since 2018 is continually being updated. It also comes with important implications and effects on search. However, it impacts majorly on the ‘Your Money Your Life’ sector.

This update aims to make changes in the search traffic. It majorly focuses on expertise, authority, and trust to rank websites. In terms of expertise, the algorithm rates website based on how the content is relevant and the knowledgeability of the content author about a certain subject matter.

Authority is based on the credibility of the website publishing the content. Trustworthiness is based on the terms of the site’s security and the credibility of their service. The E-A-T helps evaluate whether users can trust you.

The major impact of Google algorithm updates

High-quality content is winning

Something amazing about the google algorithm updates is that there is no discrimination about the brand popularity. On the internet, we are now fairly the same, the key difference is the quality of your content.

That’s why it is important to research the current trends and have relevant content that relates to your services. Also, ensure your services and content are interlinked for better ranking.

Major companies affected

In most cases, big companies were getting better ranking than new companies or brands. However, the May 2020 update helped to equalize all that. Thereby, having a major effect on bigger companies that used to drive more traffic. The content a website has is what ranks them higher.

However, that wasn’t the end of them. To get back on their feet, it was important for them to meet the standard. Hence, such an effect will make many people and businesses to work towards providing valuable content for better marketing strategies.

Website improvements

This Google update has led to more website owners and companies re-examining their content to use better strategies. Also, this goes with re-evaluating keywords, to ensure they are not too much congested. Also, ensure your website design is appealing and easy to navigate through.

Some websites are still static and not responsive. This is a NO, NO, NO for mobile-friendliness. Hence, updating the website design is also essential. Google’s algorithm updates have played a major role in ensuring websites become more appealing. It is also essential to boost your website Google E-A-T( expertise, authority, trust) score.

Digital Marketing services

The Google algorithm updates may have easily impacted your website and you don’t know how to go about it. Hence, you can seek for <a href=”https://www.trickc.com/ppc-and-sem-services/”>digital mark eting service</a>.

In this, you will get help on how to boost your Google E-A-T score, know how to outdo your competitors, analyze your keywords, and build a strong presence on Google My Business.

You can get help from relevant webmasters, managers, SEO agencies, or digital marketers.

Conclusion

You need to ensure you provide relevant content on your website. Also, ensure the content aligns well with your services. Even if you employ diversity on your website, ensure there is relevance.

The website also needs to be appealing. Hence, ensure you don’t have many advertisements all over that won’t be helpful at all and instead make your potential audience to run away.

Hence, also ensure valuable content that people are looking for in your particular niche. In addition to the Google algorithm updates, there is also the Google smart shopping that allows retailers to optimize their shopping campaigns in customer acquisitions.

