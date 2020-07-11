Saturday, July 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Launches New Features to Predict Actions in Analytics Platform
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Launches New Features to Predict Actions in Analytics Platform

Purchase Probability predicts the likelihood that users who have visited the app or site will purchase in the next seven days

0
Google introduces 2 new predictive tools in Analytics platform
Google has introduced two new predictive metrics to its App + Web properties in its Analytics platform. Pixabay

In a bid to help people better analyse their data and predict future actions, Google has introduced two new predictive metrics to its App + Web properties in its Analytics platform.

The first is Purchase Probability, which predicts the likelihood that users who have visited the app or site will purchase in the next seven days.

“The second, Churn Probability, predicts how likely it is that recently active users will not visit your app or site in the next seven daysm” the tech giant said in a statement on Friday.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The users can use these metrics to help grow their businesses by reaching the people most likely to purchase and retaining the people who might not return to their app or site via Google Ads. Analytics will now suggest new predictive audiences that you can create in the Audience Builder.

Google introduces 2 new predictive tools in Analytics platform
Google Analytics will now suggest new predictive audiences that you can create in the Audience Builder. Wikimedia Commons

“Predictive audiences automatically determine which customer actions on your app or site might lead to a purchase — helping you find more people who are likely to convert at scale,” said Google.

Also Read: Used Rolls Royce For Rental In Dubai

In addition to building audiences, people can also use predictive metrics to analyze their data with the Analysis module.

“For example, they can use the ‘User Lifetime’ technique to identify which marketing campaign helped them acquire users with the highest ‘Purchase Probability’.

“With that information, you may decide to reallocate more of your marketing budget towards that high potential campaign,” explained Google. (IANS)

Previous articleLopinavir, HCQ Concentration Not Sufficient to Fight Covid-19: Researchers
Next articleGoogle to Prohibit Spying Stalkerware Used on Intimate Partners

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Pandemic’s Impact on People With Disabilities

NewsGram Desk - 0
Often reliant on a robust caregiving and support network, people with disabilities (PwDs) are a community hit hard during the lockdown and resulting operational...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Investments in Family Planning During COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Highlighting the need to focus on sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women, a policy paper released by Population Foundation of India...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that acute ischemic stroke (AIS) linked to Covid-19 is more severe, leads to worse functional outcomes, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pandemic’s Impact on People With Disabilities

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Often reliant on a robust caregiving and support network, people with disabilities (PwDs) are a community hit hard during the lockdown and resulting operational...
Read more

Investments in Family Planning During COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Highlighting the need to focus on sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women, a policy paper released by Population Foundation of India...
Read more

Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that acute ischemic stroke (AIS) linked to Covid-19 is more severe, leads to worse functional outcomes, and...
Read more

World Population Day: Bringing Back The Debate on Family Planning

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Family planning is central to gender equality and women empowerment, and it is a key factor in reducing poverty. Millions of girls and women...
Read more

Zuckerberg Integrates Apps with WhatsApp

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has so far been a great experience for billions of users globally where there are no ads in-between chats, no distractions like promoted...
Read more

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
As the wedding season is upon us, let's know more about the iconic marriage and procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Shiva and Parvati It is...
Read more

Ali Fazal Stands For Gender Equality

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ali Fazal is all for gender equality, and wants the issue of domestic violence to be destigmatized. He had earlier joined hands with actor-filmmaker...
Read more

High Blood Sugar Increases Covid-19 Death Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 patients with abnormally high blood sugar are at an increased risk of severe complications and more than twice as likely to face death,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada