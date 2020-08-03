Monday, August 3, 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google To Now Helps Spot Black-Owned Businesses

Google helps people identify small black business

0
Google
Google and USBC will provide training for Black-owned businesses to enhance their presence on Google through the use of digital tools. Pixabay

Google has started adding an icon in Google Maps and Search to help people identify Black-owned businesses.

The move, which comes amid a surge in online searches for Black-owned businesses, is part of the company’s commitment to supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs.

With the addition of the icon, people will be able to see a black heart over an orange three-striped background which will indicate a Black-owned business in Maps and Search.

Similar to other attributes, it relies on business owners to self-identify as being Black-owned businesses.

It is not clear how Google will verify the authenticity of the claims.

google
Similar to other attributes, Google relies on business owners to self-identify as being Black-owned businesses. Pixabay

But the company has a partnership with the US Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) which has 145 Black Chambers of Commerce and 326,000 members across the country.

They and USBC will provide training for Black-owned businesses to enhance their presence on Google through the use of digital tools like My Business and Google Analytics.

Also Read: Microsoft In Talks To Acquire TikTok by September 15

“Our hope is that by partnering with USBC, we can help more businesses connect with their community and customers,” Jewel Burks, Head of Google for Startups US, said in a blog post last week. (IANS)

