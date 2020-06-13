Saturday, June 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google to Help Summer Interns With Open Source Technology
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google to Help Summer Interns With Open Source Technology

This is the first year when Google summer internship programme would be held virtually

0
Google to help summer interns
Google to help summer interns with open source technology at home. Pixabay

Thanks to the open source technology, thousands of young people will join Google from their homes in 43 countries for the summer internship as in-person classes and graduation ceremonies have been cancelled as per Technology News.

This is the first year when Google summer internship programme would be virtual and several technical internships would focus on open source projects.

Google said on Friday that although many aspects of the programme remain the same with interns working from home, the company had to make some adjustments.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Interns won’t have the benefit of working next to experienced Googlers in a traditional office environment, which in turn impacts the kinds of projects they can work on,” the company said in a statement.

Open source is a model that makes a product’s underlying code available for anyone to work on, so even though interns didn’t have access to certain technical resources in a Google office, they could still contribute to meaningful projects.

Google has long been a big contributor to open source, and projects like Android and Chromium are now widely adopted around the world.

Google had to make some adjustments
Many aspects of the programme remain the same with interns working from home, but Google had to make some adjustments. Pixabay

Over the last two decades, Google has released thousands of open source projects and nearly 2,600 are still active.

Also Read: Covid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers

In addition to contributing to Google-created projects like TensorFlow, Kubernetes, Istio, Chromium, Apache Beam, and OSS-Fuzz, the interns will tackle projects to support Covid-19 response efforts, including integrating Covid-19 data into the Data Commons and contributing to the Covid Severity project.

Google said it has more than 1,000 technical interns actively contributing to open source projects. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers
Next articleScientists Examine Reason Behind India’s 5-Decade Long Rainfall Decline

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Scientists Detect Previously Unknown Widespread Structures Near Earth’s Core

NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysing thousands of recordings of seismic waves, or sound waves travelling through the Earth, scientists have detected widespread, heterogenous structures -- areas of unusually...
Read more
Environment

Scientists Examine Reason Behind India’s 5-Decade Long Rainfall Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
In novel approach to understand natural variability factors behind five-decade long rainfall decline till the year 2000 in India, a group of scientists has...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Asymptomatic patients may account for as much as 45 per cent of all Covid-19 cases, playing a significant role in the early and ongoing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,004FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Scientists Detect Previously Unknown Widespread Structures Near Earth’s Core

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysing thousands of recordings of seismic waves, or sound waves travelling through the Earth, scientists have detected widespread, heterogenous structures -- areas of unusually...
Read more

Scientists Examine Reason Behind India’s 5-Decade Long Rainfall Decline

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In novel approach to understand natural variability factors behind five-decade long rainfall decline till the year 2000 in India, a group of scientists has...
Read more

Google to Help Summer Interns With Open Source Technology

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Thanks to the open source technology, thousands of young people will join Google from their homes in 43 countries for the summer internship as...
Read more

Covid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Asymptomatic patients may account for as much as 45 per cent of all Covid-19 cases, playing a significant role in the early and ongoing...
Read more

WHO “Especially Concerned” About Impact of COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is "especially concerned" about the impact of COVID-19 on women, children and adolescents as per COVID-19 Information...
Read more

Aspirin Intake Reduces Bowel Cancer Risk by Half: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that effects of a regular dose of aspirin taken to reduce the risk of inherited bowel cancer lasts at least 10...
Read more

No Need to Fear Formation of Containment Zones, Says Goa CM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Goa government setting up the state's second containment zone in the remote Ghodemal village of North Goa district after a number of...
Read more

Amazon Witnesses Highest Monthly Deforestation Level Since 2015

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Brazilian government said that the Amazon rainforest witnessed deforestation of a record 829 sq km in May, the highest monthly level since 2015. On...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,004FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada