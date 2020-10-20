Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Introduces Dark Mode And Multiple Account Support
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Introduces Dark Mode And Multiple Account Support

Google also announced the new Sunrise Alarm on its Smart Displays

0
Google dark mode
Google just launched new features Dark mode and multiple account setting. Pixabay

Google on Monday introduced dark mode and multiple account support for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub.

If users have separate personal and work accounts, they can now set up multiple accounts on Google Assistant devices to see and interact with upcoming events and meetings in one place — without having to switch between their personal or work accounts.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“As you begin your day, just tap the new ‘Your morning’ page to get things off to a good start. You’ll see things like a reminder for your first meeting, a run-down of the morning news, and a glance at the weather ahead,” said Jack Krawczyk, Director, Product Management at Google.

The new visual layout also has a “Home control” page, where you can control the connected devices throughout the house.

Zoom is coming to Assistant-enabled Smart Displays later this year.

dark mode
Dark mode changes the color scheme of the interface and reduces light emission. Pixabay

Use the “Communicate” page to start a new meeting, call one of your household contacts, or even message your kids in another room using a Broadcast card.

“Google Meet on Nest Hub Max will now auto-frame to keep the camera centered on you if you move around”.

“Dark Mode Theme changes the color scheme of the interface and reduces light emission, so it’s easier on the eyes at night while still providing you with visual and touch access,” the company said.

ALSO READ: Facebook’s Watch Option Now Has New Features

Google also announced the new Sunrise Alarm on its Smart Displays.

With Sunrise Alarm – coming to Smart Displays — the brightness of the screen will gradually increase starting 30 minutes before the alarm goes off.

“You can also set different alarms for different days of the week and choose different ringtones for them,” Google said. (IANS)

Previous articleOral Antiseptics Have Ability To Inactivate Coronavirus
Next articleDDLJ Gets Special Twitter Emoji As It Completes 25 Years

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Higher Mortality Risk for COVID Patients with Kidney Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that there is a much higher risk of mortality faced by COVID-19 patients in intensive care, who...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Air Pollution May Increase the Risk of Neurological Disorders

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several...
Read more
Lead Story

Milky Way Galaxy Surrounded By Gases Ejected from Stars

NewsGram Desk - 0
Observations made by a small spacecraft called HaloSat have shown that the Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Higher Mortality Risk for COVID Patients with Kidney Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that there is a much higher risk of mortality faced by COVID-19 patients in intensive care, who...
Read more

Air Pollution May Increase the Risk of Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several...
Read more

Milky Way Galaxy Surrounded By Gases Ejected from Stars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Observations made by a small spacecraft called HaloSat have shown that the Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases...
Read more

Larsen & Toubro Rise On Hopes Of Contract For Bullet Train Project

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose over three percent in the hopes of bagging the contract for constructing the 237 km length of...
Read more

IBM Revenue Declines For 3 Straight Quarters

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Reporting sales declines for three straight quarters, IBM has posted $17.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter of this year, compared to $18...
Read more

DDLJ Gets Special Twitter Emoji As It Completes 25 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday, and a special emoji has been launched on Twitter to celebrate the...
Read more

Google Introduces Dark Mode And Multiple Account Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google on Monday introduced dark mode and multiple account support for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub. If users have separate personal and work...
Read more

Oral Antiseptics Have Ability To Inactivate Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, scientists have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada