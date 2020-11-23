Monday, November 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects
EnvironmentLead StoryScience & Technology

Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects

The Tree Canopy Lab will be available to hundreds of more cities in the year to come, the company said

0
tree planting
Google has launched Tree Canopy Lab. Pixabay

As policymakers aim to plant more trees to increase shade on warming city streets globally, Google has launched Tree Canopy Lab that combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and aerial imagery. The platform will help cities see their current tree canopy coverage and plan future tree planting projects, starting with Los Angeles.

“Trees are increasingly seen as a solution to both lowering street-level temperatures while improving quality of life. Yet many cities may not have the budget or resources to locate where every tree in town is, or where new tree-planting efforts are most needed,” Google said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.
“With the Tree Canopy Lab, you can see Los Angeles’s trees with the local contexts, like what percentage of a neighbourhood has a leafy cover, an area’s population density, what areas are vulnerable to extreme heat, and which neighbourhood councils can help get new roots in the ground,” the company informed.

Tree Canopy lab is part of the Environmental Insights Explorer platform, a tool that makes it easier for cities to measure, plan, and reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

“With aerial imagery collected from planes during the spring, summer, and fall seasons, as well as Google AI and Google Earth Engine’s data analysis capabilities, we can now pinpoint all the trees in a city and measure their density,” Google said.

tree planting
Trees are increasingly seen as a solution to both lowering street-level temperatures while improving quality of life. Pixabay

Google uses a specialized tree-detection AI that automatically scans the images, detects the presence of trees, and then produces a map that shows the density of tree cover, also known as “tree canopy.”

The lab can help anyone identify residential blocks with high tree planting potential and locate sidewalks that are vulnerable to higher temperatures due to low canopy coverage.

ALSO READ: Organic Farming To Uplift Wealth of UP Farmers

“With Tree Canopy Lab we’ve found that more than 50 percent of Angelenos live in areas with less than 10 percent tree canopy coverage and 44 percent of Angelenos live in areas with extreme heat risk,” Google said. The Tree Canopy Lab will be available to hundreds of more cities in the year to come, the company said. (IANS)

Previous articleMrunal Thakur: Filmmakers Give Equal Footing To Women Characters In Movies
Next articleGoogle To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

 How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra

NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Vivek Math is an important subject in the academic curriculum because of its real-life application. From addition and subtraction to algebra and trigonometry, maths...
Read more
Business

Google To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in...
Read more
Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur: Filmmakers Give Equal Footing To Women Characters In Movies

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that very few filmmakers give equal footing to women characters in their movies. According to her, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

 How To Solve Word Problems In Algebra

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Vivek Math is an important subject in the academic curriculum because of its real-life application. From addition and subtraction to algebra and trigonometry, maths...
Read more

Google To Test Service Called Task Mate In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in...
Read more

Google Launches AI Platforms To Help Cities With Their Tree Planting Projects

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As policymakers aim to plant more trees to increase shade on warming city streets globally, Google has launched Tree Canopy Lab that combines Artificial...
Read more

Mrunal Thakur: Filmmakers Give Equal Footing To Women Characters In Movies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that very few filmmakers give equal footing to women characters in their movies. According to her, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is...
Read more

Steps To Curb Covid19 Transmission During Indoor Activities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To fight against novel coronavirus, scientists, including one of Indian-origin who studied the aerodynamics of infectious Covid-19 disease have shared steps to curb transmission...
Read more

Wrestling Legend Undertaker Bids Farewell To His Stellar Career

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wrestling legend The Undertaker has laid his stellar career to rest with an emotional farewell at Survivor Series. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark...
Read more

Employees Having Automation And Artificial Intelligence Skills Are Back In Demand

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Over 70 percent of senior executives in large organizations now want even non-technical employees to have automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, says a...
Read more

Vegans, Vegetarians Have Higher Risk Of Fractures

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Compared with people who ate meat, vegans with lower calcium and protein intakes (on average) had a 43 percent higher risk of fractures anywhere...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada