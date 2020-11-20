Saturday, November 21, 2020
Google Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

Helpful widgets of its Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Fit

iPhone
With the new widgets users can search inbox, start a new message and check for unread messages at a glance. Unsplash

Google has announced to launch helpful widgets of its Gmail, Drive, and Fit apps for the iOS devices, to make the experience more seamless for iPhone users.

With the new Gmail widget, iPhone users can search inbox, start a new message, and check for unread messages at a glance.

“The new Drive widget helps you access files you’re most likely to need—and lets you search for any file from your home screen,” said Luke Wroblewski, Director, iOS at Google.

The new Drive widget will help users access files they are most likely to need.

iPhone
Over the next few days, Calendar and Chrome widgets are on their way too, Google said. Unsplash

“For those of you keeping track of your activity with Heart Points and Steps in Google Fit, this helpful new widget puts those numbers front and center on your iOS device”.

Over the next few days, Calendar and Chrome widgets are on their way too, Google said.

ALSO READ: 5 Interesting Facts To Know About Hindu Festival Chhath Puja

While Calendar will put upcoming appointments on your home screen and give you quick access to your full calendar, the Chrome widget will give you quick access to search, open a new tab or incognito tab, voice search, and QR code scanning. (IANS)

