Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Launches Energy Saving Nest Thermostat
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Launches Energy Saving Nest Thermostat

One can also control the thermostat with voice using Google Assistant on your Nest speaker or display, or with Alexa on other smart devices

0
Google's Nest thermostat
Google is back again with a new launch of Nest Thermostat- Energy Saver. Pixabay

In a bid to help people further save energy at home, Google has launched a new Nest Thermostat — an easy to use, the energy-saving thermostat that people can control from anywhere with the Google Home app.

It can even monitor heating and cooling systems and detect potential issues early, all for just $129, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

“Saving energy is the biggest reason people consider upgrading from a programmable thermostat, and the new Nest Thermostat can help find ways to save that aren’t possible with your traditional one,” said Ruchi Desai, Senior Product Manager, Google Nest.

Quick Schedule (in the Home app) will help users set a custom temperature at different times and on different days.

It offers suggested pre-set temperatures that balance comfort and energy saving.

With the ‘Savings Finder’ feature, Nest Thermostat is constantly looking for small optimizations that will help people save energy at home.

Nest Thermostat
Nest Thermostat can monitor heating and cooling systems and can detect potential issues early, all for just $129. Flickr

“It proactively suggests small tweaks to your schedule that you can accept using the Home app. For example, it might suggest a small change to your sleep temperature to help aid sleep while saving you more on energy,” Desai said.

The Nest Thermostat uses ‘Soli’ technology for motion sensing and phone’s location to check if you’ve left the house and automatically sets itself to an Eco temperature so you don’t waste energy when you’re not there.

“You can install your own Nest Thermostat in 30 minutes or less. It works in the majority of houses, and you can check if it works in your home before purchasing with our online Compatibility Checker,” Desai informed.

ALSO READ: Yahoo Groups Announces To Shut Down From December 15

In addition to the Home app, one can also control the thermostat with voice using Google Assistant on your Nest speaker or display, or with Alexa on other smart devices.

If your Thermostat notices that something’s not right, it sends an alert via the Home app or email. This feature will start rolling out to all eligible Nest thermostats in the US and Canada later this month. (IANS)

Previous articleYahoo Groups Announces To Shut Down From December 15
Next articleWho are 10 of the Luckiest People in Human History?  

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more
Environment

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada