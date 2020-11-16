Monday, November 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Launches New Updates In Web Stories For WordPress
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Launches New Updates In Web Stories For WordPress

The company has partnered with the typography experts

0
wordpress
WordPress has introduced new features. Pixabay

Google has introduced new updates for those who use Web Stories for WordPress across text, caption, and GIF tools.

The Web Stories for WordPress 1.1 is the first major update after the initial stable release and includes three big updates: Great typography with the help of the new font-aware text sets, countless high-performance GIFs powered by Tenor, and caption support for videos.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“On the text tab, you’ll now find a list of high-quality text sets created specifically for editorial use-cases,” Google said. Web Stories are a free, open-web, visual storytelling format for the web, enabling people to easily create visual narratives with engaging animations. The company has partnered with the typography experts at it, known for its award-winning app iA Writer and world-class typography craftsmanship.

The result is a set of carefully created combinations that let users mix and match different harmonious typography and a dynamic toggle (‘Fonts in Use’) that shows them only text sets that match what they are already using. GIFs can now be embedded in Web Stories with Tenor integration.

ALSO READ: Apple To Become The Latest Major Player To Join The Next G Alliance, 6G

“Go wild and embed the perfect animated GIF into your story, just one click away courtesy of Tenor. And as an added bonus, we use high-performance video instead of the GIF format behind the scenes to make sure stories load quickly,” Google informed.

Watching Web Stories has also become easier for those who have hearing loss, or are simply in a situation where they can’t turn up their volume. “You can now upload video captions directly in the editor, making things easier to reach audiences who require text”, Google said. (IANS)

Previous article87 Countries Mark Their Presence In Kidz Cinema 2020
Next articleLet Publishers Decide Whether Their Content Can Be Found In Google Search Or News

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Let Publishers Decide Whether Their Content Can Be Found In Google Search Or News

NewsGram Desk - 0
As Australia finalizes its News Media Bargaining Code, Google has said that the new code should let publishers decide whether their content can be...
Read more
Education

87 Countries Mark Their Presence In Kidz Cinema 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 87 countries with over 1,100 entries will mark their presence at the first 'KidzCINEMA2020' - an online international children's film festival...
Read more
finance

Import Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October

NewsGram Desk - 0
The import of gold increased nearly 36 percent in October on a year-on-year basis to $2.50 billion, showed the data released by the Ministry...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Let Publishers Decide Whether Their Content Can Be Found In Google Search Or News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As Australia finalizes its News Media Bargaining Code, Google has said that the new code should let publishers decide whether their content can be...
Read more

Google Launches New Updates In Web Stories For WordPress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new updates for those who use Web Stories for WordPress across text, caption, and GIF tools. The Web Stories for WordPress 1.1...
Read more

87 Countries Mark Their Presence In Kidz Cinema 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 87 countries with over 1,100 entries will mark their presence at the first 'KidzCINEMA2020' - an online international children's film festival...
Read more

Import Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The import of gold increased nearly 36 percent in October on a year-on-year basis to $2.50 billion, showed the data released by the Ministry...
Read more

Apple To Become The Latest Major Player To Join The Next G Alliance, 6G

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has announced that Apple has become the latest major player to join the Next G Alliance, a...
Read more

Study: Mars Lost Its Water And Continues To Lose

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have further decoded the phenomenon that led Mars to lose the equivalent of a global ocean of water up to hundreds of feet...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty Is Glad To Survive Through The Tough Times

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty says there was a time when no one took her seriously to offer her the role of the protagonist, adding that...
Read more

Inner Focus Is Always Actively Immersed In My Craft: Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
For Pankaj Tripathi, acting is a spiritual process. The actor says he is not always serious while working on the set but his inner...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada