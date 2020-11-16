Google Launches New Updates In Web Stories For WordPress

Google has introduced new updates for those who use Web Stories for WordPress across text, caption, and GIF tools.

The Web Stories for WordPress 1.1 is the first major update after the initial stable release and includes three big updates: Great typography with the help of the new font-aware text sets, countless high-performance GIFs powered by Tenor, and caption support for videos.

“On the text tab, you’ll now find a list of high-quality text sets created specifically for editorial use-cases,” Google said. Web Stories are a free, open-web, visual storytelling format for the web, enabling people to easily create visual narratives with engaging animations. The company has partnered with the typography experts at it, known for its award-winning app iA Writer and world-class typography craftsmanship.

The result is a set of carefully created combinations that let users mix and match different harmonious typography and a dynamic toggle (‘Fonts in Use’) that shows them only text sets that match what they are already using. GIFs can now be embedded in Web Stories with Tenor integration.

“Go wild and embed the perfect animated GIF into your story, just one click away courtesy of Tenor. And as an added bonus, we use high-performance video instead of the GIF format behind the scenes to make sure stories load quickly,” Google informed.

Watching Web Stories has also become easier for those who have hearing loss, or are simply in a situation where they can’t turn up their volume. “You can now upload video captions directly in the editor, making things easier to reach audiences who require text”, Google said. (IANS)