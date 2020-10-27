Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free
EnvironmentLead Story

Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free

Pixel and Nest products are designed with recycled material

0
Google's packing
Google is working to provide plastic free packaging. Pixabay

Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and completely recyclable by 2025.

Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of the recently launched Pixel 5 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum, Google said in a statement on Monday.

“We’ll continue to keep all shipping of Made by Google hardware to and from our direct customers 100 percent carbon neutral,” it said.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Google said it has already made a reduction in plastic use in its packaging since 2016, but it has “a lot of hard work ahead in order to meet this new goal”.

“To get us there, we need to uncover alternative, recyclable materials that will still protect our products,” said David Bourne, Sustainability Systems Architect.

Google's packing
Google has already made a reduction in plastic use in its packaging since 2016, Pixabay

Last year, Google committed that all of its products would include recycled materials by 2022.

This year, all of the new Pixel and Nest products are designed with recycled material.

The new Nest Audio contains 70 percent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts including the acoustic fabric and is covered in the same sustainable fabric that Google first introduced with Nest Mini last year.

ALSO READ: Prajakta Koli Shares Her Process Of Content Creation And Lockdown Inspiration

“For our latest Nest Thermostat, we made the trim plate from 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic”.

Google said that it is updating its original goal and committing to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50 percent of all plastic used across all our hardware products by 2025, prioritizing recycled plastic everywhere we can.

“Our new 50 percent commitment raises the bar well beyond industry standards”., the company said. (IANS)

Previous articleKapil Sharma Believes In Making The World A Better Place With His Jokes
Next articleTemple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Buying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Shubhi Gupta Many health insurance plans in India cover more than just the hospitalization charges. The best health insurance plans in India also cover...
Read more
Business

5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn According to a national survey, 85% of American workers are unhappy in their jobs. While many people might have started out with...
Read more
Environment

Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Buying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Shubhi Gupta Many health insurance plans in India cover more than just the hospitalization charges. The best health insurance plans in India also cover...
Read more

5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn According to a national survey, 85% of American workers are unhappy in their jobs. While many people might have started out with...
Read more

Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to...
Read more

Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and completely recyclable by 2025. Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of...
Read more

Kapil Sharma Believes In Making The World A Better Place With His Jokes

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Comedian Kapil Sharma is no stranger to online hate, but he says he does not pay much attention to trolls because he believes in...
Read more

Microsoft Unveils Mouse And Trackpad Support Features For Ipad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft has finally brought mouse and trackpad support to its Office family of apps on iPad. The Office for iPad updates is now live...
Read more

Prajakta Koli Shares Her Process Of Content Creation And Lockdown Inspiration

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
YouTube sensation and influencer Prajakta Koli, popularly known for videos she creates for her channel 'MostlySane', says that at no point would she want...
Read more

Mrunal Thakur: OTT Platforms Are A Blessing For All

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur says OTT platforms have proved to be a blessing for all during the lockdown and she can't wait to be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada