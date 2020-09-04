Friday, September 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Maps Using AI ML Models to Estimate Travel Time
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Maps Using AI ML Models to Estimate Travel Time

Google has partnered with DeepMind, an Alphabet AI research lab, to improve the accuracy of its traffic prediction capabilities

0
Google Maps using DeepMind AI to predict your arrival time
Google Maps in more than 220 countries, the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning (ML) models to predict whether the traffic along your route is heavy or light. Pexels

As people traverse over 1 billion kms with help from Google Maps in more than 220 countries, the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning (ML) models to predict whether the traffic along your route is heavy or light, an estimated travel time, and an estimated time of arrival (ETA).

Google has partnered with DeepMind, an Alphabet AI research lab, to improve the accuracy of its traffic prediction capabilities.

“Our ETA predictions already have a very high accuracy bar – in fact, we see that our predictions have been consistently accurate for over 97 per cent of trips,” said Johann Lau, Product Manager, Google Maps.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

By partnering with DeepMind, Google has been able to cut the percentage of inaccurate ETAs even further by using an ML architecture known as Graph Neural Networks.

Google Maps using DeepMind AI to predict your arrival time
To predict what traffic will look like in the near future, Google Maps analyzes historical traffic patterns for roads over time. Unsplash

“This technique is what enables Google Maps to better predict whether or not you’ll be affected by a slowdown that may not have even started yet,” Lau said in a statement on Thursday.

To predict what traffic will look like in the near future, Google Maps analyzes historical traffic patterns for roads over time.

“We then combine this database of historical traffic patterns with live traffic conditions, using machine learning to generate predictions based on both sets of data,” Lau said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जी-4 के साथ भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में सुधारों पर दिया अल्टीमेटम 

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic patterns around the globe have shifted dramatically.

“We saw up to a 50 per cent decrease in worldwide traffic when lockdowns started in early 2020,”

Lau informed.

To account for this sudden change, Google has updated its models to become more agile — automatically prioritising historical traffic patterns from the last two to four weeks and deprioritising patterns from any time before that. The predictive traffic models are also a key part of how Google Maps determines driving routes.

Google Maps using DeepMind AI to predict your arrival time
The predictive traffic models are also a key part of how Google Maps determines driving routes. Unsplash

“If we predict that traffic is likely to become heavy in one direction, we’ll automatically find you a lower-traffic alternative. We also look at a number of other factors, like road quality,” Google said.

Also Read: Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

Two other sources of information are important to making sure Google recommends the best routes — authoritative data from local governments and real-time feedback from users.

Authoritative data lets Google Maps know about speed limits, tolls, or if certain roads are restricted due to things like construction or Covid-19.

“And incident reports from drivers let Google Maps quickly show if a road or lane is closed, if there’s construction nearby, or if there’s a disabled vehicle or an object on the road,” Google added. (IANS)

Previous articleCM Yogi to Develop Ayodhya as a ‘Solar City’
Next articleVitamin D Deficiency May Raise Covid-19 Risk: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s 68th Birth Anniversary: Riddhima’s Special Note to Father

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram. "Papa, They say when...
Read more
Education

Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals...
Read more
India

PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,164FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rishi Kapoor’s 68th Birth Anniversary: Riddhima’s Special Note to Father

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram. "Papa, They say when...
Read more

Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals...
Read more

PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing...
Read more

Asian Art Week: Here’s Additional Information on Individual Auctions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's announces Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from September 4-29. This season presents twelve auctions featuring over 1,000 objects...
Read more

Twitter to Add Automated Captions to Audios, Videos to Help Disabled Community

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter is working on to adding automated captions to audio and video by early 2021, a feature that would help people with disabilities access...
Read more

Digital Theatre: A Viable Alternative During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain With live theatre under a lockdown still, theatre institutions, groups and the larger community in India have been impacted like never before....
Read more

India has Shown That Our Goal is Global Good: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission - to make an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", which seeks...
Read more

World Sexual Health Day: Know More About STDs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are most often, but not exclusively, spread via sexual intercourse. They are one of the most...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,164FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x