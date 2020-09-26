Saturday, September 26, 2020
Google Announces New Measures for Safety of Employees at Workplace

"Recent years have involved a lot of introspection and work to make sure we're providing a safe and inclusive workplace for every employee," Naughton noted

Google has announced new measures that include new care programmes for employees who report concerns, and making arbitration optional for Google employees. Unsplash

In another bid to build a more equitable and respectful workplace, Google has announced new measures that include new care programmes for employees who report concerns, and making arbitration optional for Google employees.

The company said it is setting up a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council to advise on and oversee these efforts that will report to the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board (LDCC) on a quarterly basis on the company’s progress.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We’re building on our current practice of prohibiting severance for anyone terminated for any form of misconduct, and expanding the prohibition to anyone who is the subject of a pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation,”

Eileen Naughton, VP, People Operations, said in a statement on Friday.

Google managers will receive guidance instructing them on how misconduct should impact an employee’s performance evaluation, compensation decisions, and promotion outcomes.

“If there are allegations against any executives, a specialist team will be assigned and the results of any case will be reported to the Board’s Audit Committee,” Naughton said.

Google managers will receive guidance instructing them on how misconduct should impact an employee’s performance evaluation, compensation decisions, and promotion outcomes. Unsplash

Other changes include making arbitration optional for all employees, temporary staff, vendors, and independent contractors for individual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation disputes with Alphabet, as well as following the new Alphabet model for executive investigations.

“We’ll ensure that $310 million in funding goes toward diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and programmes focused on increasing access to computer science education and careers; continuing to build a more representative workforce; fostering a respectful, equitable and inclusive workplace culture; and helping businesses from underrepresented groups to succeed in the digital economy and tech industry,”

Google said.

Together, Sundar Pichai, the DEI Advisory Council and the Board will uphold “Alphabet’s unwavering commitment to prohibit and respond effectively to complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace”.

Also Read: SARS-CoV-2 During Pregnancy Not Associated with Complications in Offspring

“Recent years have involved a lot of introspection and work to make sure we’re providing a safe and inclusive workplace for every employee,” Naughton noted.

In late 2018, Alphabet’s Board responded to employee concerns by overseeing a comprehensive review of policies and practices related to sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, and retaliation.

An independent committee of the Board also reviewed claims raised by shareholders in early 2019 about past workplace misconduct issues, the company informed. (IANS)

