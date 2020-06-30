Google Meet Allows Users to Add Background Blur on Video Calls

Google video conferencing app Meet will soon let users to add images or a blur effect to backgrounds on video calls.

Google is also working on several other features like real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants that would make Meet more competitive against rival videoconferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, reports The Verge.

The company did not disclosed details about when the changes would be available.

However, Meet is already previewing some of the upcoming features for its education and enterprise customers.

Meet recently received AI noise cancellation feature update to help attendees reduce the background noise significantly.

The feature was originally announced in April with a couple of other features but it is only starting to roll.

Google has been working on the feature for around a year and a half, using thousands of its own meetings to train its AI model.

The feature is expected to become widely available for G Suite enterprise customers by the end of this month. (IANS)