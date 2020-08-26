Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Lead Story

Google Adds OnePlus Nord to YouTube Signature Devices List

Google has added the recently released OnePlus Nord to the YouTube Signature Devices list

The YouTube Signature Devices programme certifies smartphones that, according to Google, deliver the best YouTube-viewing experience. Unsplash

Google has added the recently released OnePlus Nord to the YouTube Signature Devices list.

The YouTube Signature Devices programme certifies smartphones that, according to Google, deliver the best YouTube-viewing experience, reports XDA Developers.

Features like HDR video, 4K video recording, high frame rate playback, good DRM performance, and VP9 codec decoding are among the required features that YouTube Signature Devices must support.

Google said it works closely with smartphone manufacturers to verify these phones meet the minimum performance standards.

YouTube adds OnePlus Nord to its signature device list
Earlier, OnePlus 8 had been added to YouTube’s Signature Device list. Unsplash

It’s only after a phone has passed through Google’s rigorous testing criteria that it earns the YouTube Signature Device badge.

Earlier, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG V60 ThinQ and Motorola Edge+ devices have been added to Signature Device list.

Since its inception in 2018, the YouTuube list has grown to over 50 devices from the biggest Android OEMs out there ï¿½ which now includes the most recent OnePlus devices. (IANS)

