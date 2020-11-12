Google Photos Soon To End Free Unlimited Storage Of Photos

Google has announced that it will soon start charging for Google Photos storage once users upload more than 15GB onto their accounts.

Starting June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos backed up in high quality will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with Google Account or any additional storage that users may have purchased, the same way other Google services like Google Drive and Gmail already do.

“Any photos or videos you’ve uploaded in High quality before June 1, 2021, will not count toward your 15GB of free storage. This means that photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021, will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. You can verify your backup quality at any time in the Photos app by going to back up and sync in Settings,” Shimrit Ben-Yair, VP, Google Photos said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Once the change takes effect, more than 80 percent of current Google Photos users should still be able to store about three years of content with that free 15GB. Google will notify you in the app and by email once you get close to hitting your 15GB limit.

The only users that will be exempt from this policy change are Pixel smartphone users, who will still be able to upload “high quality” photos without any limits after June next year.

ALSO READ: ITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre

Google claims that the reason for the change is to provide users with a higher quality experience and plans to further develop Google Photos in the future.

It seems like an easy way for Google to push people to pay for its Google One plans. The company announced the basic plan starting from 100 GB for the price of Rs 130 per month, and Rs 1,300 a year to a 30 TB plan, which costs Rs 19,500 per month. (IANS)