Wednesday, July 15, 2020
New Google Play Pass Feature to Connect User to Apps, Games Without Ads

Google introduces new games and titles for Play Pass users

Google has introduced new features in its Play Pass which connects users to hundreds of apps and games. Pixabay

Google has introduced new features in its Play Pass which connects users to hundreds of apps and games without ads and in-app purchases.

Over the past few months, Google Play Pass has added over 150 new titles – from racing games to drawing apps – to the Play Pass catalog.

Subscribers can now enjoy classics like Sonic the Hedgehog, stress-relievers like Golf Peaks, and an extensive roster of award-winning Indies like Teslagrad, Forgotton Anne, and Sally’s Law, without ads or in-app purchases, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We’ve also added titles from Sesame Workshop, Learny Land, and many others to our selection of kid-friendly apps and games,” said Google.

A series of new titles will premiere on Play Pass this year.

Google introduces new games, titles for Play Pass users
There is also a new subscription option for Play Pass, available at $29.99 per year in the US. Wikimedia Commons

One can start with newly-released ‘The Almost Gone’ from Playdigious and look out for ‘The Gardens Between and Kingdom Rush’ and new releases like ‘Bright Paw’ from Rogue and ‘Line Weight’ from The Label coming later this year.

There is also a new subscription option for Play Pass, available at $29.99 per year in the US. Play Pass is now coming to Android devices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the UK this week.

“As always, you can start your one-month trial by simply opening the Play Store app, tapping the menu at the top left, and looking for Play Pass,” said Google. (IANS)

