Saturday, July 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Rolls Out Quick Access Emoji Bar in Gboard for Android Users
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Rolls Out Quick Access Emoji Bar in Gboard for Android Users

The new emoji shortcuts bar in Gboard will appear right above the keyboard

0
Google to add quick access emoji bar in Gboard for Android
According to Google, there has been over 40% rise in the use of emoji during social distancing times. Pixabay

Witnessing a steep rise in the emoji use worldwide, Google has rolled out a quick access emoji bar in Gboard beta version, which would be available to all Gboard Android users in the coming months. The new emoji shortcuts bar in Gboard will appear right above the keyboard.

With the emoji bar, users would be able to quickly use multiple emoji without having to switch to the dedicated emoji page on the keyboard.

In the current Gboard version, the users need to tap on the emoji icon next to the spacebar in order to open the emoji page.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

According to Google, there has been over 40 per cent rise in the use of emoji during the shelter-in-place and social distancing times as people now have more emoji options than ever before.

Last year, Google sent a proposal focused on introducing more empathetic expressions and finding opportunities to bring equity to the keyboard to the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that maintains emoji standards and guidelines.

Google to add quick access emoji bar in Gboard for Android
117 new emoji will be available with the release of Android 11 in the fall. (Representational Image). Wikimedia Commons

“We’ll see some of those efforts released this fall with a slightly smiling face, an emoji of two people hugging, a man in a veil, a woman in a tuxedo, and a person feeding a baby,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read: Skype Launches Background Blur Feature for iOS

Along with other emoji approved by Unicode, 117 new emoji will be available with the release of Android 11 in the fall.

Android 11, expected to be launched on September 8, comes with a host of new features, including redesigned and reorganised notifications.

There are also a number of accessibility, smart home, and general improvements included with Android 11 as well. (IANS)

Previous articleSkype Launches Background Blur Feature for iOS
Next articleHere’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

RELATED ARTICLES

India

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more
Lead Story

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic...
Read more

Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race. "There's a lot of...
Read more

People Who are Multi-Talented are Huge Inspirations to me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is always inspired by multi-talented personalities. The actor is currently reading up on the life and times of Salvador...
Read more

Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
What you eat and what you do not eat has a significant effect on your overall health. An unhealthy diet can increase the risk...
Read more

Google Rolls Out Quick Access Emoji Bar in Gboard for Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Witnessing a steep rise in the emoji use worldwide, Google has rolled out a quick access emoji bar in Gboard beta version, which would...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada