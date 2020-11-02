Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Lead Story

Google Rolled Out New Features In Meet Video Conferencing App

The feature will work on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices

Meet video conferencing app
The new feature allows the users to change the background with an image. Pixabay

Google has started rolling out a new feature that will allow users of its Meet video conferencing platform to replace their background with an image of their choice.

They can either use Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds or upload their own image. “Selecting your own picture is not available to participants of meetings organized by Education customers,” Google said.

Google said that the feature will initially work on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices. Support on Meet mobile apps will be “coming soon”, the company said on Friday.

Google introduced the feature as custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well as help hide your surroundings.

Meet video conferencing app
Google introduced the feature as custom backgrounds. Flickr

The development comes after the company recently launched the ability to filter out disruptive background noise and blur background in Google Meet. Google said that virtual backgrounds work directly within your browser and do not require an extension or any additional software.

In its earnings call on Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google Meet video conferencing app saw a peak in Q3 of 235 million daily meeting participants and more than 7.5 billion daily video calls.

Google Meet’s rivals such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams already allow their users to customize their meeting backgrounds with images.

