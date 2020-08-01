Saturday, August 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Searches During Pandemic May Predict Increase in Future Suicides
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Searches During Pandemic May Predict Increase in Future Suicides

Google searches for information about financial difficulties and disaster relief have increased sharply during pandemic

0
'Google searches during pandemic hint at future increase in suicide'
Research has shown that financial distress is strongly linked to suicide mortality. Pixabay

Researchers have found that Google searches for information about financial difficulties and disaster relief have increased sharply compared to the pre-pandemic times while googling related to suicide decreased.

Because previous research has shown that financial distress is strongly linked to suicide mortality, the researchers fear that the increase may predict a future increase in deaths from suicide.

The findings were published in the journal PLOS One.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The scale of the increase in Google searches related to financial distress and disaster relief during the early months of the pandemic was remarkable, so this finding is concerning,” said study author Madelyn Gould from the Columbia University Vagelos in the US.

'Google searches during pandemic hint at future increase in suicide'
Previous studies suggest that suicide rates often decrease in the immediate aftermath of national disasters, such as 9/11. Pixabay

Researchers in the US and elsewhere have begun studying the effects of the pandemic on mental health, but the impact on suicidal behaviour and deaths is difficult to assess due to lag time in the availability of mortality data.

Previous studies suggest that suicide rates often decrease in the immediate aftermath of national disasters, such as 9/11, but may increase several months later, as seen after the 1918 flu pandemic and the 2003 SARS outbreak in Hong Kong.

Studies internationally have linked Google search behaviour with suicidal behaviour, so in the current study, the team evaluated online searches about suicide and suicide risk factors during the early part of the pandemic and potentially long-term impact on suicide.

The researchers used an algorithm to analyse Google trends data from March 3, 2019, to April 18, 2020, and identify proportional changes over time in searches for 18 terms related to suicide and known suicide risk factors.

'Google searches during pandemic hint at future increase in suicide'
The researchers used an algorithm to analyse Google trends data from March 3, 2019, to April 18, 2020. Pixabay

They found dramatic relative increases (in the thousands of percentages, in some cases) in Googling search terms related to financial distress — e.g., “I lost my job”, “unemployment”, and “furlough” — and for the national Disaster Distress Helpline.

Also Read: Ram Temple to be Build on Principles of Vastu Shastra

The proportion of queries related to depression was slightly higher than the pre-pandemic period and moderately higher for a panic attack.

“It seems as though individuals are grappling with the immediate stresses of job loss and isolation and are reaching out to crisis services for help, but the impact on suicidal behaviour hasn’t yet manifested,” Gould said.

“Generally, depression can take longer to develop, whereas panic attacks may be a more immediate reaction to job loss and having to deal with emotionally charged events amidst the social isolation of the pandemic,” she noted. (IANS)

Previous articleRam Temple to be Build on Principles of Vastu Shastra
Next articleEveryone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Prakash Jha on The New Education System

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in...
Read more
Lead Story

Research Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and psychological...
Read more
India

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

NewsGram Desk - 0
Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Prakash Jha on The New Education System

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in...
Read more

Research Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and psychological...
Read more

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother...
Read more

A New Benchmark Set for Online Sale of Asian Art

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Buyers from across 22 countries collectively set a new benchmark for the online sale of Asian art, totalling $8,952,625, establishing the highest total achieved...
Read more

WhatsApp Introduces New Limit on Sharing Animated Stickers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to curb irresponsible use of animated stickers, WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing these stickers, according to WABetaInfo, a...
Read more

Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Shah Rukh Khan has a witty suggestion on the occasion of Eid, in the time of social distancing. Extending festive greetings on his verified Twitter...
Read more

Google Searches During Pandemic May Predict Increase in Future Suicides

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that Google searches for information about financial difficulties and disaster relief have increased sharply compared to the pre-pandemic times while googling...
Read more

Ram Temple to be Build on Principles of Vastu Shastra

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ram temple that will come at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be on a grander scale compared with...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada