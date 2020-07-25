Saturday, July 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Google Spying Users' Interaction with Rival Android Apps
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Google Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

Google is reportedly spying on users' data to learn how rival apps work

0
Google spying on users' data to learn how rival apps work: Report
Google isn't the only company that's been accused of such data gathering practices. Pixabay

Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via an internal programme to make its own products better.

According to a report in The Information, an internal programme at Google known as “Android Lockbox” gives employees access to data on how Android users interact with popular, non-Google apps like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

“When YouTube was planning the rollout of its rival to TikTok in India earlier this month, employees turned to a valuable source of market research: how people in the country were using TikTok and its competitors on Android”, the report claimed.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The programme works via Google Mobile Services (GMS).

“In some cases, such as YouTube in India, this data helps Google advance its own competing apps, say the people, all of whom requested anonymity to speak freely,” the report added.

Google spying on users' data to learn how rival apps work: Report
“Android Lockbox” gives employees access to data on how Android users interact with popular, non-Google apps like TikTok. Pixabay

The Google employees can reportedly see “sensitive” data about other apps, including how often they’re opened and for how long they’re used.

Google-owned YouTube is working on a TikTok rival called Shorts, to be introduced by the end of this year.

“Google is also thought to have used the internal programme to plan the launch of its TikTok competitor called Shorts”, according to the report.

“Android Lockbox” works after Google users agree to share information as part of the Android setup process.

Users are told that this data allows Google to offer a more personalised experience. According to the report, it also provides data for competitive research.

Google admitted that it has access to usage data from rival apps.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge in a statement: “Since 2014, the Android App Usage Data API has been used by Google and Android developers who have been authorized by Android OEMs or users to access basic data about app usage — such as how often apps are opened — to analyze and improve services”.

“The API doesn’t obtain any information about in-app activity and our collection of this data is disclosed to and controllable by users,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The US government is set to grill Google along with other tech giants over its dominance in their fields of Search and anti-market practices. The panel announced its antitrust probe into the tech giants in June last year.

Google spying on users' data to learn how rival apps work: Report
In 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook used a VPN service called Onavo to monitor rival services. Pixabay

Google isn’t the only company that’s been accused of such data gathering practices.

Also Read: Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

In 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook used a VPN service called Onavo to monitor rival services.

Onavo Protect — a Facebook’s software that was going to get the functionality — was billed as a piece of VPN software. Onavo was used primarily to gather information about what other apps Facebook users were using on their mobile devices.

The app was shut down in 2019. (IANS)

Previous articleWomen Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior
Next articleEco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more
Environment

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more
Education

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'Raksha Bandhan' festival this year will be celebrated with local flavour in Rajasthan, as many organisations in the state are following the Prime...
Read more

Google Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via...
Read more

Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Purnima Nath Using critical skills is incredibly important these days, before buying into a story. Leftist media is desperate, trying to push baseless narratives,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 8: OṀ YĀGABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti Even today, Yajna and Yāga are used simultaneously and very loosely, but both signify different Vedic rituals. Yajna is the way...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada